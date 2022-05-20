ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altoona, PA

Do you make a liveable wage? Tool shows how much you need in your area

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
WTAJ
WTAJ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hRzu4_0fkvsM5b00

(NEXSTAR) – Have you found yourself struggling to make ends meet, even though you have a full-time job? An updated tool shows it may be because of the area you live in.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology has updated its Living Wage Calculator , a tool that allows you to determine the income needed to live in all 50 states, as well as local counties and metropolitan areas. Researchers rely on federal, state, and local data to create the Living Wage Calculator, which can be found here .

To use the Living Wage Calculator, select a state, city or metro area. You’ll be able to see a breakdown of the living, poverty, and minimum wages of 12 different family structures: variations range from having one to two adults with either one or both working, and zero to three children.

Mystery mail? Virginia man receives cryptic postcards from unknown sender

Below this table is a second table that outlines the typical expenses for each of the 12 structures. Expenses include food, child care, housing, and taxes. The living wage mentioned above is calculated by determining these basic expenses and how much one would need to make to afford them.

According to the updated Living Wage Calculator, a liveable wage in the U.S. (based on data from 2021) is $24.16 per hour before taxes for a family of four in which both adults are working. That’s up from $21.54 in 2020.

“The minimum wage does not provide a living wage for most American families,” creators say in a release . “For two adult, two children families, the minimum wage covers 59.8% of the living wage at best in Washington and 29.9% at worst in Wisconsin.

A family of four living in the New York City area, the needed wage to cover basic expenses is higher than the national average at $30.16 . In St. Louis, a family of four requires a liveable wage lower than the U.S. rate at $23.24 . If that same family moved to the San Francisco area, the same family would need a wage of $35.56 to cover basic expenses.

To view your needed minimum income and cost breakdown, visit the MIT Living Wage Calculator .

At the start of 2022, 26 states increased their minimum wages . By 2026, the minimum wage will be at $15 in all or parts of 11 states . Still, nearly 20 states have minimum wages at the national minimum, $7.25, a rate that hasn’t been raised since 2009 . Another eight states have minimum wages below $10.

According to the Economic Policy Institute , the spending power of that $7.25/hour has already dropped dramatically since 2009. In 2021 dollars, $7.25 was more like $9.17 per hour in 2009 . (The inflation that’s happened since June of last year has made the difference even more dramatic.)

Many companies have announced increases to their minimum starting wages in recent months. That includes Target , Hobby Lobby , Verizon , and even the federal government – President Joe Biden raised the minimum wage for federal employees to $15 earlier this year.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

So far this year, Americans have faced painful inflation with the prices of everything from gas to groceries rising. U.S. inflation hit 8.3% in April but has slowed from the 40-year high reported in March.

The Associated Press and Nexstar Media Wire’s Alix Martichoux contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Ollie’s raises over $580k for food banks

HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Inc. (Ollie’s) announced they raised over $580k for 114 Feeding America member food banks. Through an in-store fundraising campaign, Ollie’s raised over $580,000 across 438 participating Ollie’s stories in 29 states. The money raised will go towards food banks in the communities that have Ollie’s stores. “With inflation […]
HARRISBURG, PA
WITF

Pennsylvania WIC family skips bills to buy infant formula

“I can’t even begin to imagine what families have been up against. It’s critical that both houses of Congress, both parties in Congress respond to this crisis.”. (Pittsburgh) — The national infant formula shortage has been particularly difficult for low-income families with young kids that use a federal nutrition program to purchase food.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wtae.com

Plane diverted to Pittsburgh due to possible medical situation onboard

PITTSBURGH — An American Airlines flight from Phoenix, Arizona to New York City was diverted to Pittsburgh International Airport early Tuesday morning. The plane was diverted due to a possible medical situation onboard. Pittsburgh International Airport officials said the plane landed shortly before 5 a.m. Allegheny County 911 dispatchers...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Altoona, PA
State
Virginia State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, PA
UPI News

Rare yellow cardinal spotted in Pennsylvania back yard

May 24 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania woman got out her camera to capture a one-in-a-million sight in her back yard: a yellow cardinal. Danielle Cover, of Elizabethtown, said she spotted the yellow cardinal Monday evening. Cover snapped three photos of the rare bird. The South Florida Wildlands Association said another...
ELIZABETHTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Pavement, rock slope work to begin in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Roadwork is set to take place on Route 601 and Route 219 in Somerset County. Starting Tuesday, May 31, Charles J. Merlo, Inc. will begin milling and paving work on a pavement preservation project on Route 601 on Red Goose Road. Work is expected to occur during daytime and nighttime […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Geisinger extends visiting hours, continues other COVID policies

DANVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Geisinger is extending its visitations hours for adult patients beginning May 23, the healthcare provider announced. The hours of visitation have varied and were even suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now the hours last from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and the limit on visitors has been lifted. Geisinger said that […]
DANVILLE, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
WTAJ

Geisinger offering boosters for 5-11-year-olds

DANVILLE, Pa (WTAJ) — Geisinger announced they are now offering booster doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5 to 11. Based on the recently updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Geisinger is making booster doses available for 5 to 11-year-olds. […]
DANVILLE, PA
WTAJ

Learning Lamp in Somerset broke ground on new facility

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)—The Acting Department of Community and Economic Development Secretary and multiple officials broke ground on the new Learning Lamp facility in Somerset. The center located on Aberdeen Drive is set to undergo a two million dollar expansion on its current facility. The new space will hold three new classrooms set to be […]
SOMERSET, PA
State College

Group Calls for Tenants’ Bill of Rights in State College

State College residents and a local political advocacy coalition are calling on the borough council to implement measures to ensure renters have safe housing and are protected from abusive practices by landlords. Members of Central PA United held a rally before Monday night’s State College Borough Council meeting and during...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minimum Wages#Metropolitan Areas#New York City Area#Living Wage Calculator#American
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania U.S. Senate primary between Oz and McCormick headed for a recount

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – In the wake of Tuesday's primary elections, there is still a race we are still awaiting the results. For the Republican Senate primary race, we already know we're heading for an automatic recount, considering the difference between Dr. Mehmet Oz and Dave McCormick is only about 1,000 votes. Now, this is a state competition and although Dr. Oz is slightly ahead, it is McCormick who won the Republican vote in Allegheny County. On Friday, there were some issues with some of the ballot scanners – which isn't unusual at all, but this race has garnered new attention in the process. Both campaigns have already hired recount experts and strategists and before a recount begins, campaigns can start filing lawsuits to contest how individual counties counted votes. So far, neither campaign has gone as far to say that they've won the race – but both believe they will emerge victorious. An even closer look at the numbers will come on Monday when the effort to count votes continues.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Blair County Children Services to use new hiring tactics

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)- Blair County’s Children, Youth, and Family Services continue to find new ways of advertising to attract new hires. The department currently sits at a 37% staffing level, which is not ideal for their amount of cases. The department primarily helps those who experience child abuse, neglect, or any risk of abuse. […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
Housing
Digital Collegian

Two downtown State College locations permanently close their doors

In the month of May, two State College locations on South Allen Street have permanently shuttered up. Woodring's Floral Gardens permanently closed its doors on May 14, but it said it will maintain operations out of its nearby Bellefonte location. A day prior, the adjacent Amazon Hub permanently closed, though...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy