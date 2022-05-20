Man found asleep behind the wheel in the middle of an Upstate highway

An Upstate man has been arrested after being found passed out behind the wheel. The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office says Deputies were patrolling on Abernathy Highway, when they found Florez sleeping behind the wheel.

His Ram truck was reportedly in the middle of the road and was in drive, while Florez was sleeping with his foot on the brake .The Sheriff's Office says his blood alcohol content was .15 , nearly twice the legal limit. Florez was taken into custody on charges of DUI and driving without a license.