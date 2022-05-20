ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

Man found asleep behind the wheel in the middle of an Upstate highway

By Rob Jones
106.3 WORD
106.3 WORD
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hn31J_0fkvqyGH00

An Upstate man has been arrested after being found passed out behind the wheel. The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office says Deputies were patrolling on Abernathy Highway, when they found Florez sleeping behind the wheel.

His Ram truck was reportedly in the middle of the road and was in drive, while Florez was sleeping with his foot on the brake .The Sheriff's Office says his blood alcohol content was .15 , nearly twice the legal limit. Florez was taken into custody on charges of DUI and driving without a license.

Comments / 0

Related
106.3 WORD

Upstate crash last week turns fatal

Upstate roadways continue to be treacherous as a crash last week has now turned fatal. The single vehicle wreck happened around 1:15 last Wednesday afternoon on Pearman Dairy Road about a mile south of Anderson.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Spartanburg County, SC
City
Spartanburg, SC
Spartanburg County, SC
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Behind The Wheel#The Sheriff S Office#Dui
FOX Carolina

Deputies locate missing Greenville County teens safe

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office announced that two missing teenagers were found safe on Monday. Deputies said 16-year-old Alexis Frady and 15-year-old Brittany Frady were last seen on Lake Loop in Travelers Rest. Investigators believe the teens are runaways. They were seen getting...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSPA 7News

Deputies searching for missing woman in Buncombe Co.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman who was last seen on May 10. According to the sheriff’s office, Heather Steele, 28, was last seen in Black Mountain. She is approximately 5 foot 3 inches and 165 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. Steele is from […]
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
wspa.com

1 dead, 6 injured in I-385 crash

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died and six others were injured in a collision on I-385 near Fountain Inn Monday morning. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 2:18 a.m. near mile marker 23, about one mile south of Fountain Inn. Troopers said the...
FOUNTAIN INN, SC
FOX Carolina

Ashville Police investigating deadly late-night motorcycle crash

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is investigating a motorcycle crash that took the life of the driver. The crash happened around 12:40 a.m. Saturday near the 2200 block of Hendersonville Road in south Asheville, according to the department. Police said Gregory Antonio Davis, 48, was riding...
ASHEVILLE, NC
106.3 WORD

106.3 WORD

Greenville, SC
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
766K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Greenville region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & sports stories.

 https://www.audacy.com/1063word

Comments / 0

Community Policy