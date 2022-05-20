ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Ten Questions After Trae Young's Interview with JJ Redick

By Pat Benson
 5 days ago

Trae Young's interview with JJ Redick was great but missed the mark in a few areas.

This morning, JJ Redick's podcast The Old Man and the Three put out its newest episode with none other than Trae Young as the guest. Earlier, I highlighted the ten most important parts of the interview. However, there were a few glaring omissions. Below are ten subjects we (I) would have enjoyed hearing Young discuss.

Lloyd Pierce

The Atlanta Hawks parted ways with head coach Lloyd Pierce on March 1, 2021. Following the move, the team went on a magical postseason run that came within a sprained ankle of winning the Eastern Conference Finals. It would have been interesting to hear Young's thoughts on the decision, the timing, and a reflection on his first NBA coach.

Nate McMillan

After Pierce was let go, Nate McMillan became the interim head coach before signing a multi-year deal in July 2021. I know fans would love to hear Young's thoughts on McMillan as a coach compared to his predecessor.

Travis Schlenk

After the Hawks deep playoff run in 2021, everyone got paid - Young, John Collins, Clint Capela, and Kevin Huerter. Team president Travis Schlenk brought back almost everyone, a move he now regrets . I wished Redick would have asked Young about Schlenk's comments regarding his regrets about running it back. Also, how much do the two communicate on roster moves? Does Young have any input on the decision-making process?

Stripes Over Checks

The 'Adidas Trae Young 1' has enjoyed the strongest debut of any signature sneaker since Michael Jordan's 'Air Jordan 1'. But years before Young's shoe became a best-seller , he had to decide between multiple sportswear companies. Hearing stories about that decision process would have been so interesting. Did he really almost sign with Puma?

Adidas Trae Young 1

Like I wrote above, the ' Adidas Trae Young 1 ' has been a hit. Given Redick was an Adidas athlete as well, I wish we could have gotten some information out of Young regarding the 'Adidas Trae Young 2'. Companies work on future versions of signature shoes many years in advance. For example, Adidas is likely working on the third or fourth version of Young's sneaker line as we speak.

January 26, 2020

The day Kobe and Gianna Bryant passed away was one of the worst days of my life. I remember watching the Hawks play the Wizards in a state of shock. I detailed that game in an article . Young was very close with the Bryant family, and it would have been interesting to hear more about how he gutted his way through that painful day and found a way to win against the Wizards.

March 11, 2020

The year 2020 only got worse as time went on. As the Covid-19 virus began taking off in the United States in March of 2020, it became clear that changes were coming. The NBA eventually suspended the 2019-20 season while the Hawks were still playing a game against the Knicks. I detailed that bizarre game here . I wish Redick had asked Young about that surreal moment and then the extra-long offseason that followed for the Hawks.

Zendaya

Young is happily engaged to his college sweetheart. I'm not trying to be messy, but I need to know what (if anything) came from him shooting his shot with actress and model Zendaya. We need real journalism during these trying times!

Klutch, LeBron James

Young's career off the court reached new heights after he signed with Klutch Sports. He has become the face of major national ad campaigns ( Sprite , State Farm, Adidas). It would be interesting to hear more about the decision to switch representation and his relationship with LeBron James.

Referees

Despite only playing four seasons in the league, Young already has an acrimonious relationship with NBA officials. Redick should have asked Young about the rule changes this season, and even better, what's the craziest thing he and/or an official have ever said to one another.

