ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenlawn, NY

Suffolk Police: Man Arrested With Stolen, Loaded Handgun

By Pam Robinson
HuntingtonNow
HuntingtonNow
 4 days ago

A Greenlawn man is facing multiple weapons and other charges after he fled Suffolk police Thursday afternoon, Suffolk police said.

Officers from the Community Support Unit tried to stop a 2016 BMW but the driver, identified as Tashawn Cunningham, 24, fled. He was stopped near his home on Depew Street, police said.

He was found in possession of a loaded 9mm semi-automatic handgun, which had been stolen from a location in Providence R.I. Mr. Cunningham was charged with 2 counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd Degree, Criminal Possession of a Firearm, Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 4th Degree, Reckless Driving, and Unlawful Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle 3rd Degree.

Comments / 3

Thomas Smith
4d ago

I don’t believe that he was in possession of a firearm, 2, Nd precinct police officers are notoriously shooting people and throw down planting

Reply(2)
2
Related
News 12

Police: Commack mom killed in Hauppauge hit-and-run

News 12 has learned a Commack mother of five was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Monday night. According to police, the incident happened on Motor Parkway in Hauppauge. Police say a motor vehicle, believed to be a sedan, was traveling eastbound on Motor Parkway when it collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Moreland Road, left the roadway, and struck a woman standing on the sidewalk at approximately 10:15 p.m.
News 12

Police: Male victim found with gunshot wound in Elmont

A male was found with a gunshot wound in Elmont this afternoon, police say. A 911 call came into police for shots fired at the intersection of Linden Boulevard and 238th Street. Police found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound at that location. EMS took him to a hospital...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Suffolk County, NY
Suffolk County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Greenlawn, NY
Greenlawn, NY
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Pair Killed In Newark Double Shooting, Prosecutor Says

A pair of 18-year-old men were killed in a double-shooting in Newark authorities said. Officers responding to the 400 block of Mt. Prospect Avenue found Saeed Jan and Angel Vargas with gunshot wounds around 7:50 p.m. on Thursday, May 19, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II said in a joint release with Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara.
NEWARK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suffolk Police#Community Support Unit
longisland.com

Wanted for Riverhead Grand Larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Riverhead Town Police are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate three people who stole from a Riverhead store in February. Two women and a man entered Target, located at 1150 Old Country Road, at approximately 2 p.m. on February 17 and stole allergy medicine, clothes and boots before fleeing the store in a silver Toyota Camry with license plate 8XKC691. The merchandise was valued at approximately $3,270.
Daily Voice

Long Island Man Critically Injured After Fall

A Long Island man was critically injured after falling off a stone wall while painting a home.The incident took place in Nissequogue around 12:30 p.m., Monday, May 23.Rosin Santos was painting a home, located at 24 Spring Hollow Road when he slipped off a stone retaining wall and fell 20 feet to th…
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Daily Voice

One Seriously Injured In Crash Near Wyandanch Intersection

Police are investigating a crash that left one person seriously injured near a Long Island intersection. It happened Saturday May 21 at about 1:30 p.m. in Wyandanch. A 19-year from Wyandanch was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe northbound on Mount Avenue when he attempted to make a left turn onto Lake Drive and struck a crossing pedestrian, Suffolk County Police said.
News 12

Police: 5 people hospitalized following Brentwood crash

Police say five people were hospitalized following a crash in Brentwood. According to police, the incident happened on Wicks Road and McKinley Street around 11 p.m. Sunday. Suffolk police say three cars were involved in the crash. No word on what led up to the incident. However, News 12 has...
Daily Voice

Gunfire, Multiple Disturbances Reported At Riverhead Apartment Complex

Multiple police agencies responded after reports of gunfire and multiple disturbances at a Long Island apartment complex. At about 3:40 p.m. Friday, May 20, in Riverhead, officers were called to the Riverpoint Apartment Complex, located at 821 East Main St. for a report of a disturbance occurring involving a subject with a gun in the West side parking lot near Building J, the Riverhead Police Department said.
RIVERHEAD, NY
PIX11

Man gets on packed train in Manhattan, pulls out knife: NYPD

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A knife-wielding man got into a packed subway car in Manhattan and then, upset about being “pressed up against this door” threatened riders, police said Tuesday. The man got onto a southbound no. 6 train at the 77th Street/Lexington Avenue station on Sunday afternoon, officials said. He got aggressive […]
MANHATTAN, NY
fox5ny.com

2 women killed by hit-and-run drivers on Long Island

NEW YORK - Suffolk County Police were investigating two hit-and-run crashes that killed two women on Monday night. The first happened in Hauppauge around 10:15 p.m. A sedan was traveling eastbound on Motor Parkway when it hit another car at the intersection of Moreland Road. The vehicle went off of...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
HuntingtonNow

HuntingtonNow

Huntington, NY
1K+
Followers
588
Post
199K+
Views
ABOUT

We're a local news site, covering the town of Huntington, NY

 https://huntingtonnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy