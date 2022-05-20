Suffolk Police: Man Arrested With Stolen, Loaded Handgun

A Greenlawn man is facing multiple weapons and other charges after he fled Suffolk police Thursday afternoon, Suffolk police said.

Officers from the Community Support Unit tried to stop a 2016 BMW but the driver, identified as Tashawn Cunningham, 24, fled. He was stopped near his home on Depew Street, police said.

He was found in possession of a loaded 9mm semi-automatic handgun, which had been stolen from a location in Providence R.I. Mr. Cunningham was charged with 2 counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd Degree, Criminal Possession of a Firearm, Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 4th Degree, Reckless Driving, and Unlawful Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle 3rd Degree.