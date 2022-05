If all goes according to schedule, residents should be able to start moving into a new mixed-use, mixed-income housing development in downtown Verona this October or November. The Alexander Company broke ground at the 409 Church Avenue site in early February, the start of a future housing community called the 'Schoolhouse Yards' -- as a nod to the site’s former use -- which the company said in a news release will offer “affordable, workforce housing.”

