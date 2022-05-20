Office of Marketing and Communications

Detour scheduled for southbound Veterans Parkway traffic

SAVANNAH (May 20) – Southbound Veterans Parkway will close for road construction at 7 a.m. Saturday, May 21, until 7 p.m. Sunday, May 22.

Southbound Veterans Parkway traffic will be detoured to Highway 17 (Ogeechee Road). Traffic will head south on Highway 17 to Highway 204-East (Abercorn Extension). Traffic will then head east on Highway 204 and end at the intersection of Highway 204 and Veterans Parkway to complete the detour. All traffic heading south on Veterans Parkway will route onto the Chatham Parkway Exit to begin the detour route. Northbound Veterans Parkway will remain open.