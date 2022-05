AUSTIN, Texas - The hot streak is over. Now, let us get ready for a cooler and stormy week ahead. A warm front will team up with a wave of low pressure to get the next round of storms going in West Texas today. Eventually this complex of storms will arrive in Central Texas this evening. It will hit the Hill Country first around 6 to 9pm and then enter the Austin metro around 10 or 11pm.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO