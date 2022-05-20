ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Nine Places in Michigan to Fly Through the Air on a Zipline

By Chris Monroe
 4 days ago
Check out 9 places throughout Michigan where you can zipline. The weather is getting nicer, which means it is time for you to get back out and enjoy some of Michigan's great outdoors. Pack up the family and check out these 9 places for a day of adventure while...

1470 WFNT

Michigan Couple Who Scammed Lottery Inspire New Film

Jerry and Marge Selbee of Evart, Michigan (Upper Peninsula) are the inspiration for an upcoming Paramount Plus film - 'Jerry & Marge Go Large' which will start streaming in June. This movie has some big names attached to it. Bryan Cranston will be playing Jerry Selbee and Marge Selbee will...
EVART, MI
UPMATTERS

Does Michigan need to worry about jumping worms?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The jumping worm has made headlines in recent weeks. The invasive species, first found on American soil in the late 19th century, has been confirmed in 34 states and is slowly spreading, including in Michigan. So what do we know about this pint-sized pest?...
The Ann Arbor News

Memorial Day weekend weather: Early look shows Michigan may start to cook

There seems to be a general consensus from the weather model data that says summery weather advances to Michigan as the upcoming Memorial Day weekend progresses. A storm system with ample precipitation will be moving out of Michigan by sunrise Saturday. This should leave Michigan with a mostly dry weekend. I say mostly dry because there has been the hint of a very quick-moving, small area of thundershowers possible Saturday night and Sunday morning.
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Three Michigan vacation destinations you need to visit this summer

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan had three of its destinations make the list for top 150 things to do in the United States this summer. Travel Lemming, an online travel guide known for encouraging travelers to go “off the lemming path,” recently published the list. Among recommendations for trips to the historic Lowell Observatory in Flagstaff, Arizona, Colorado’s Million Dollar Highway, and Seattle’s Fremont Solstice Parade, sits the following Michigan attractions.
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

New Pedestrian Bridge Opens This Weekend at Michigan’s Tahquamenon Falls

The new 142-foot aluminum pedestrian bridge officially opens to the public this weekend at Tahquamenon Falls State Park in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. We first told you about this awesome addition to Tahquamenon Falls late last year as they were installing the bridge. It wasn't an easy task that's for sure. They had to actually lower sections of the bridge into the area by helicopter.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

Additional food benefits issued to Michigan families

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan families who are eligible for food assistance benefits will still get an additional $95 in May to help lower the cost of groceries. The additional assistance will help 1.36 million Michiganders in more than 700,000 households, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Office. “Michiganders will...
The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan’s Bacon Festival coming to Lansing this summer

LANSING – The great Homer Simpson once said, “mmm bacon.”. Michigan residents will have the opportunity to do the same when Michigan’s Bacon Fest comes to Jackson Field in Lansing this summer. Produced by Outlier Events in partnership with the Lansing Lugnuts and Footprints of Michigan, the...
1470 WFNT

Michigan DNR Boosts Pay of Seasonal Workers to $15/Hour

Working for the Michigan DNR will put more money in your pocket this year. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has announced that it will be boosting the starting hourly rate for seasonal park workers. In previous years, starting pay ranged from $10.20 to $12 per hour depending on the region the employee worked in and their experiences. Now that starting pay is being bumped to $15 per hour.
MICHIGAN STATE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
K102.5

Two Michigan Great Lakes Lost 20 Trillion Gallons of Water

We all know about the five Great Lakes, but did you know that two of them have lost 20 trillion gallons of water over the last couple of years?. The two Great Lakes I'm referring to are Lake Michigan and Lake Huron. It seems like every summer my wife and...
13abc.com

Eligible Michigan families to receive additional $95 through Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan families in need have a little less to worry about after more relief has been approved. Tuesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that eligible families throughout Michigan will receive an additional $95 in May to provide assistance in covering the cost of groceries through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. This monthly payment will aid approximately 1.36 million Michiganders in more than 700,000 households statewide.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Are You The Winner? Ticket Worth $25K A Year For Life Sold On Michigan Lottery Website

(CBS DETROIT) – A Michigan Lottery player has won $25,000 a year for life playing Lucky For Life, Michigan Lottery officials announced. A ticket that was purchased on the Michigan Lottery website matched the five white balls drawn Sunday night – 07-11-25-31-46 – to win the big prize. This is the first time that a Michigan Lottery prize has won the Lucky for Like prize in 2022. The lucky player has the choice to receive annual $25,000 payments for a minimum of 20 years or life, whichever is greater, or as a one-time lump sum cash payment of $390,000. The winner should contact the Michigan Lottery Player Relations Division at 844-887-6836, option 2 to schedule an appointment to collect the big prize. Lucky for Life tickets are valid for one year from the drawing date. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
Government Technology

Michigan Tornado Was EF3 With 150 MPH Winds, 17-Mile Path

(TNS) - The deadly tornado that touched down in Gaylord on Friday was an EF3 with winds reaching 150 mph, according to the National Weather Service. It was the first EF3 or greater in Michigan since 2012, when a twister ripped through the Dexter area. Gaylord’s tornado had a path of 16.6 miles, was active for 20 minutes and had a width at one point of 200 yards, according to the weather service’s Gaylord office on Saturday.
GAYLORD, MI
Mix 95.7FM

6 Pools in West Michigan You Can Rent This Weekend To Kick Off Summer

This weekend marks the official start of pool season, and if you're not lucky enough to have your own private pool, you may not be as excited to start the summer. Skip waiting in line, expensive snack bars, and weirdos making comments about your swim suit, and instead try out Swimply, a new service that allows you to find an rent private pools nearby.
1470 WFNT

1470 WFNT

