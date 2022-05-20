ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heidi Montag is going into real estate: ‘I don’t want to be waiting on TV money’

By Leah Bitsky
 4 days ago

Is there a “Selling The Hills” in the works?

Heidi Montag shared that she plans to go into real estate because she is tired of making her money through reality TV.

“I’m like, we need a different income,” the “Hills” alum said of herself and her husband, Spencer Pratt, on Thursday’s episode of “ The Perez Hilton Podcast ,” adding, “I don’t want to be waiting on TV money. We’ve spent way too much of our money.”

Montag, 35, revealed she will be taking classes and must pass several tests in order to be able to launch her real estate career.

“I have class next week, and it’s like an eight-hour course, and then I have some other things, and then pre-exams and then exams,” she said.

As for whether Pratt, 38, also has real estate aspirations, he said Montag is “first” but that he plans to join her in the future.

“Now that I’ve decided to do it, Spencer is like: ‘Oh, I’m going to do it, too!’ I’m like, ‘Great, we’ll both do it,'” Montag added.

The “Superficial” singer said she is not too worried about passing the exam to get her license.

“I’m not trying to pressure myself because a lot of people don’t pass the first time,” she noted.

Montag shared that she already has an agency lined up to work for once she’s licensed.
Montag, who also appeared in “The Hills: New Beginnings” before its cancellation, teased that she already has a real estate agency lined up to work for when she ultimately gets licensed.

“I already have a big agency that said I could come and work for them and study under them,” she said.

While she did not mention the name of the brokerage, she could be referring to one of the groups on Netflix’s “Selling Sunset,” though her rep did not immediately respond to our request for comment.

Pratt and Montag, who have been married since 2008, share a 4-year-old son , Gunner.

Jinx
3d ago

It only took her 10 years to find an actual job. Everyone stand and applaud her please. It’s an epiphany!!!! 😳😬🤐

Odds 17B
4d ago

Oh good lord. The crystal scam isn’t pulling in a lot of money these days I take it?

