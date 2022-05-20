‘Who Killed Sara?’ Season 3: That WTF Ending, Explained

Who Killed Sara? started with a deceptively simple question baked into its title. But finding the answer was anything but easy. Finally, after parasailing accidents, secretive pharmaceutical plots, morally depraved psychiatric institutions, and enough deaths and double crossings to warrant a corkboard with strings, we finally have our answer. We know who killed Sara.

Want to know the truth before you press play on this new season? Decider has you covered. But we’re warning you, this is one especially bizarre finale.

So…Who Killed Sara?

Sara’s murderer was… Sara! Season 3 revealed that Sara (Ximena Lamadrid) suffered from dissociative personality disorder or schizophrenia. The “or” is in there because this sloppy show uses these diagnoses interchangeably. Because of her diagnosis, Reinaldo (Jean Reno) saw Sara as his perfect lab rat. So when Sara needed to be rushed to a specialized facility following her parasailing accident, Reinaldo seized on the opportunity. He transported Sara to his own facility and planted the lie that Sara had died.

Sara lived for a while under Reinaldo’s care, which was anything but caring. Under him, she gave birth to her child, Lucia. But after acting as his personal experiment for so long, Sara hit her breaking point. She somehow stole a butcher knife and stabbed herself to death. So, yes, Sara is actually dead. But parasailing and Marifer (Litzy) were only tangentially involved.

Photo: Netflix

Remember when this used to be a tame mystery about hacking and murder? That was fun. Anyway, the reason Reinaldo kidnapped Sara was so that he could use her as his test subject for the Medusa Project. After learning that his daughter Daniela is gay, Reinaldo devoted his life to finding a “cure” for homosexuality and schizophrenia, aka the Medusa Project.

We know what you’re thinking: What do homosexuality and schizophrenia have to do with each other? How is this happening in present day and not the 1960s? What exactly does Reinaldo mean when he says that this “cure” is in phase one of development? Excellent questions. Who Killed Sara? offers you exactly zero answers. Moving on.

What Happened to Reinaldo?

Once Álex (Manolo Cardona) learned what really happened to his little sister, he went on a full-blown rampage. We’re talking storming into Reinaldo’s facility and shooting just about everyone in sight. Murdering random scientists definitely doesn’t endear anyone to an audience, but whatever. Rodolfo (Alejandro Nones) and Elisa (Ximena Lamadrid), two of the three Lazcano children, followed Álex to calm him down. But it wasn’t long before they were assisting in this hostage and mass shooting situation.

Álex cornered Reinaldo and attached him to one of his machines. Reinaldo pleaded for his life, saying that if he died, Álex would never know what happened to Sara. Even César (Ginés García Millán) jumped on the “don’t kill Reinaldo” train, reminding Álex that if he flipped the switch he would have to face more jail time. But by this point, Álex truly didn’t care. He killed Reinaldo.

Photo: Netflix

The primary victims of Reinaldo’s deranged gay conversion therapies were his daughter Daniela and the third Lazcano sibling, Chema (Eugenio Siller). The amount of torture both of them had to endure is truly too disturbing and frankly needless to detail here. Just know that they ended the season by escaping from Reinaldo’s facility. Daniela even got her own awesome middle finger moment.

When Reinaldo was bleeding on the ground by Álex’s bullet, he reached out to his daughter for help. She took one look at him and walked away. That’s what you get for being a homophobic monster.

What Happened to Rodolfo?

You know that hostage situation we mentioned earlier? Those never end well, and that’s especially true for this show. When Daniela and Chema escaped, one of the Medusa Project’s guards broke free of his zip ties. Things got out of control fast, and the guard shot Rodolfo. The Lazcano son died surrounded by his siblings and best friend but not before imagining Sara comforting him on the other side.

How Did Things End for César?

After all his children and their friends screamed at him for sending his adult son to a gay conversion torture camp, it seemed that César had a change of heart. He didn’t apologize, but he did take the blame for the Medusa Project’s shootout as well as the murders of Reinaldo and Abel Martinez. That saved Álex from going to prison again.

But this is César we’re talking about. He’s never exactly nice. In Who Killed Sara? ‘s final moments, it was revealed that César was dying of pancreatic cancer. So of course he took the fall. He only has two months to live, which means he only needs to face the weight of his crimes for about 60 days. Truly, the man got off lucky.

How Does Who Killed Sara? End?

A still-free Álex led police officers to the graves of all of the people who served as Reinaldo’s experiments. That included Sara’s final resting place. The very last scene showed Álex, Lucia, Elisa, and Chema all walking together in the sunlight. It seems as though this nightmare may have finally come to an end.