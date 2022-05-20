ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TIFA group works to beautify downtown

By Corey Murray, Hillsdale Daily News
The city of Hillsdale's Tax Increment Finance Authority's Beautification Team set to work this week planting flowers at "the wedge" in downtown Hillsdale.

The team, lead by Margaret Braman, asked for flowers to be donated by Rackers Acres back in the fall of 2021. Rackers was happy to donate several flats of full sun summer plants for the beautification of downtown Hillsdale.

The flower pots on the wedge will be watered twice a week by Smith's Flowers using the spigot from Hillsdale Jewelers.

