Galesburg Police investigate crashed vehicle, multiple shell casings on East North Street

GALESBURG — Police are looking into a vehicle that crashed into a tree along East North Street in Galesburg Thursday evening along with a report of shots fired.

At approximately 6:19 p.m. Thursday, the Galesburg Police Department received a report of shots fired in the 1100 block of E. North Street, as well as reports of a vehicle striking a tree in the area.

Officers responded to the scene and located several shell casings in front of 1181 E. North Street, as well as determined that the house on E. North Street had been struck with bullets. The vehicle that struck the tree was also located on the terrace in the area of Blaine and North Street. The vehicle was unoccupied and shell casings were observed in the rear area of the car. At this time, Galesburg Police are not aware of any injuries related to this incident.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. Anyone with information should call the Galesburg Police Department at (309) 343-9151 or Galesburg Area Crime Stoppers at (309) 344-0044.