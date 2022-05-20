ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

Child Crisis Arizona HQ building planned in Mesa

Apache Junction Independent
Apache Junction Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HFKBD_0fkvmRtu00

Child Crisis Arizona is building a new headquarters campus south of Brown Road on the west side of Country Club Drive in Mesa.

Preliminary design for the building on 2.3 acres recently was discussed by the Mesa Design Review Board.

A new two-story, 37,958-square-foot office building with an interior courtyard is planned. All parking is covered and includes solar-collection canopies, Staff Planner Jennifer Merrill said at the board’s May 10 meeting.

“The vehicular and pedestrian access is from Rio Salado Parkway, Country Club Drive and Ninth Street,” she said.

The material board includes stucco, steel canopies and perforated metal art panels.

“They have a lot of bright colors that I think are reflective of the use of the building,” Merrill said.

Chris Woosley of Architectural Resource Team is the applicant; Safe Kids Strong Families LLC is the owner.

Construction is to begin in December 2022 on a courtyard-centered building providing administrative offices for Child Crisis Arizona and will also be a drop-in office for partner community support organizations, according to a written project narrative from Architectural Resource Team.

“The building will also include training and multipurpose rooms that can be utilized for program delivery and meetings. A separate entrance to the building will provide counseling support and wellness center. Child Crisis Arizona headquarters will also house their donation and volunteer center with a prep kitchen used for preparing meals for staff and volunteers at this location and other Child Crisis Arizona locations,” it states.

The all-volunteer Mesa Design Review Board is unique in that its composition is set by the zoning ordinance to include two architects; two from other design professions such as landscape architecture, engineering, urban planning, interior design or other design-related background; one contractor or developer; and two residents, according to the city’s website.

Comments / 0

Related
SignalsAZ

Phoenix Valley Utility Rate Changes Start July 1

The City of Chandler manages and operates water, wastewater, reclaimed water, and solid waste utilities. In early 2022 the City evaluated the results of a Cost of Service Study and determined a need for utility rate increases to fund rising ongoing operating costs as well as debt service costs associated with capital improvements.
CHANDLER, AZ
knau.org

Heightened fire restrictions to go into place in southern Arizona

Public land managers will put heightened fire restrictions in place across southern Arizona this week amid continued hot and dry conditions. According to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, the stage two ban goes into effect Wednesday at 8 a.m. and includes the entire Coronado National Forest along with state trust and Bureau of Land Management's Gila District lands in Cochise, Graham, Greenlee, Pima, Pinal and Santa Cruz counties.
COCHISE, AZ
AZFamily

Fire burns through Phoenix auto yard

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A fire ripped through part of a Phoenix auto yard on Monday afternoon. It started just after 12 p.m. in an area near 27th Avenue and Broadway Road where multiple used auto part stores and warehouses are located. Video from Arizona Department of Transportation cameras showed heavy plumes of smoke throughout the area, which is south of the Salt River. Aerials from Arizona’s Family News Chopper showed firefighters hosing down vehicles at a junkyard.
PHOENIX, AZ
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Valerie Kay Stevens, 42, of Phoenix, Arizona

Private services for Valerie Kay Stevens, age 42 of Phoenix, Arizona, are pending at the Scranton Township Cemetery in Scranton. Survivors include: 2 sons, Tyler and Ashton, of Surprise, Arizona, mom, Verla Navarro (Phil) of Peoria, Arizona, Dad Mike. Stevens of Kingsley, Iowa, brother Chad Stevens (Alexis) of Jefferson, Iowa,...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Mesa, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
Mesa, AZ
Government
santansun.com

Freeway break in Chandler drives costs to close to $8M

The water main break at McClintock Road and U.S. 60 that caused a shutdown on the freeway this month was not the first. The City of Chandler is still dealing with one at Price Road and the Loop 202 and Loop 101 freeways more than four years later. This week...
CHANDLER, AZ
gilbertsunnews.com

Homeowners fume over Ocotillo Road widening

Eric and Terri Naddy enjoy a rural lifestyle on nearly 2.5 acres, raising 60 quails, chickens, three dogs and two desert tortoises. They planned on putting in a barn and an above-ground pool to farm fish. But earlier this month, the couple learned their way of life may soon be...
GILBERT, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Planning#Interior Design#Landscape Architecture#Volunteers#Hq#Child Crisis Arizona
AZFamily

1 dead, 2 hurt in I-17 crash that caused massive backup in Phoenix

Arizona's housing market is still red hot but demand is slightly down, experts say. The 3 On Your Side podcast is checking in on the Valley's housing market. Interest rates are starting to rise and so is supply, but it's still a seller's market. Early morning multi-car crash in north...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

RAW VIDEO: Explosion at central Phoenix scrapyard

"We don't have anything": family loses their home, two dogs and everything inside to fire. “God allowed us to keep on going,” Andres Cortes said. And that’s what he and his wife Hilda plan to do, even if, in many ways, it feels like they are starting over. “They have to start from zero,” niece Jinay Diaz said. “Everything they have right now is the clothes they’re wearing. They were donated, actually.”
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Suspect who shot at officers in custody after standoff at north Phoenix neighborhood

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A gunman is in custody after he was involved in a shootout with police officers and started an hours-long standoff in a north Phoenix neighborhood. Phoenix Police Sgt. Andy Williams said the incident with the man started at 3 p.m. in the area of 32nd Street and Rosemonte Drive, which is just north of Union Hills Drive. Williams didn’t give any other details but said around 4 p.m., the suspect fired at officers, and they returned fire. No one was hit. He then went into a house, which didn’t belong to him, and wouldn’t come out.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Scottsdale tenant hit with $826 rent increase

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Zazu Moloi loves where he lives, in a nice Scottsdale apartment complex with a great view. “It’s just nice to be in Old Town,” said Moloi, “to be close to all my friends, most of my family, enjoying the great weather.”
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
AZFamily

Jerome mining camp was once “The wickedest town in the West”

JEROME, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The historic mining town of Jerome, in Yavapai County, sits perched on the side of Cleopatra Hill where some of the richest copper ore was pulled from the earth. Ancient dwellers knew the area’s rich colorful copper-bearing minerals. The Hohokam lived and farmed in the area. Conquistadors searching for cities of gold noted rich copper ore when they explored the area in 1585. But their quest was for gold, not copper, and they moved on.
Glendale Star

Glendale’s water supply threatened

Arizona and other Western states that take water from the lower Colorado River for cities and farms were hoping for a good season of rain and snow this winter to keep water levels in the river’s reservoirs above dangerously low levels. Instead, they got another bad year. Recently, Glendale...
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Early morning multi-car crash in north Phoenix closes I-17

1 dead, 2 hurt in I-17 crash that caused massive backup in Phoenix. One person is dead and two more are in the hospital after a car that ran out of gas on the freeway was hit by two other vehicles early Monday morning. Arizona's housing market is still red...
PHOENIX, AZ
azmarijuana.com

Tucson Dispensary Is Being Backing Into a Corner

Tucson’s Zoning Administrator is taking a position that a tile workshop, which is within 500 feet of The Downtown Dispensary, is a “K-12 public, private, or charter school,” thus preventing the dispensary from utilizing its expansion that the City of Tucson permitted and that the dispensary has already constructed, according to SmarterTucson.com.
AZFamily

Businesses at Phoenix Sky Harbor may soon be fined if they’re not open

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Shops and restaurants at Phoenix Sky Harbor may soon face penalties if they’re not open. Arizona’s Family has learned businesses are being told they have to return to contracted hours by June 1 or face fines. Airport officials say inspectors will be going around the terminals to see if businesses are open during hours that were agreed upon. They’ll also use cameras to see if lights are on or off.
PHOENIX, AZ
Apache Junction Independent

Apache Junction Independent

Apache Junction, AZ
619
Followers
966
Post
50K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news source serving the community of Apache Juction, Arizona, focusing on the city, its people and what makes it a unique place in the Valley of the Sun.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/apache-junction-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy