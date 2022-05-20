ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsdale County, MI

Court roundup: May 16, 2022

By Corey Murray, Hillsdale Daily News
 4 days ago
The following is a roundup of criminal proceedings in the 1st Judicial Circuit Court of Hillsdale County from May 16, as provided by the court.

Barbara June Bortell of Hillsdale pleaded guilty to five counts of larceny in a building, a four year felony, and she is tentatively scheduled for sentencing at 8:30 a.m. July 18.

Andrew Joseph Whitaker of Reading did not appear for arraignment on four counts of possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of ammunition by a felon and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest.

Roland Edward Demzik of Coldwater was sentenced to 90 days in jail with credit for 56 days served on a probation violation and he was ordered to attend and complete the Twin County Community Probation Center in Three Rivers.

James Russell Jonassen of Hillsdale was sentenced to 12 months in jail with credit for 104 days served for possession of methamphetamine.

Patrick Albert Gibbons III of Jackson was scheduled for a criminal pretrial conference on charges of operating while intoxicated, operating while license suspended revoked or denied and intoxicated while impaired under the presence of drugs but the hearing was adjourned to June 6 at 1 p.m.

Robbie Walker Bostater of Pittsford was scheduled for a criminal pretrial conference on charges of possession of methamphetamine but the hearing was adjourned to May 23 at 1 p.m.

Zane James Ridenous of Pioneer, Ohio, pleaded guilty to third degree fleeing/eluding a police officer and is tentatively scheduled for sentencing at 8:30 a.m. July 25.

