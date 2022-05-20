Aggregate NBA mock draft 5.0: Jabari Smith leaps Chet Holmgren, Paolo Banchero; trade possibilities

Following the 2022 NBA Draft Lottery, NBA executives who spoke with HoopsHype said they are monitoring the Sacramento Kings and Portland Trail Blazers as two potential teams that could trade their picks in search of player(s) that can help immediately. Sacramento has missed the playoffs for a record 16 consecutive seasons. Portland’s franchise cornerstone Damian Lillard turns 32 on July 15, with the clock ticking on his prime years.

Other executives are monitoring Oklahoma City, Charlotte, San Antonio, and Minnesota as potential traders. The Thunder has four picks in the top 34 and can consolidate some of those picks. The Hornets can afford to move one of their first-round picks (13 and 15). The Grizzlies have an established young core ready to take the next step with picks 22 and 29 to dangle as bait. The Spurs (picks 9, 20, 25 and 38) have a surplus of late first-rounders that should be available. The Timberwolves have the No. 19 pick and three picks in the 40-50 range to dangle.

The consensus big three of this year’s draft class remains Jabari Smith, Chet Holmgren and Paolo Banchero, with Shaedon Sharpe rising into the top five in the latest aggregate mock draft.

To get a better projection of where all of the projected top prospects stand currently, we compiled mock drafts from ESPN, The Athletic, Bleacher Report, The Ringer, Sports Illustrated, NBADraft.net, CBS Sports, SB Nation, Yahoo, Basketball News, and USA TODAY’s For The Win.

Sharpe (Kentucky), Dyson Daniels (G League Ignite), Mark Williams (Duke), Ousmane Dieng (New Zealand NBL), Blake Wesley (Notre Dame), EJ Liddell (Ohio State), Nikola Jovic (Mega Basket Serbia), Walker Kessler (Auburn), Leonard Miller (Fort Erie International Academy), Max Christie (Michigan State), Terquavion Smith (NC State), Jalen Williams (Santa Clara), Jake LaRavia (Wake Forest), Caleb Houston (Michigan), Dalen Terry (Arizona) and Ryan Rollins (Toledo) have all risen within the top 45 picks.

Within the top 10 picks, AJ Griffin (Duke), Johnny Davis (Wisconsin) and Jalen Duran (Memphis) all fell slightly. Ochai Agbaji (Kansas) fell slightly outside the lottery. Kendall Brown (Baylor) had the biggest fall of the projected first-round prospects.

NOTE: These rankings reflect the composite score to get a feel for the overall consensus, not our own opinion. For example, if a player was the first pick on a publication’s mock draft, he received 58 points. If a player was second, he received 57 points and so on. We then tabulated the total number of points for each player’s consensus ranking.

HoopsHype's Alberto de Roa contributed research to this report

1. Jabari Smith

(Auburn: Big, Freshman, 6-10)

Previous rank: 2 (+1)

Best rank: 1 (ESPN, The Athletic, Bleacher Report, Sports Illustrated, Yahoo NBADraft.net)

Worst rank: 4

It was a toss-up between Smith and Holmgren for the top pick, with Smith narrowly winning out.

“Jabari’s ability to shoot and spread the floor will be heavily valued by teams,” an NBA executive told HoopsHype after the lottery. “The fallback is Rashard Lewis as a worst-case scenario.”

If Orlando selects Holmgren, it could spell the end for Mo Bamba’s tenure with the Magic. Currently, Bamba is No. 16 overall on our HoopsHype 2022 free-agent rankings. Bamba, 24, is eligible for restricted free agency this summer if Orlando extends a $10.1 million qualifying offer.

2. Chet Holmgren

(Gonzaga: Big, Freshman, 7-1)

Previous rank: 1 (-1)

Best rank: 1 (The Ringer, CBS Sports, For The Win)

Worst rank: 3

Oklahoma City is expected to land either Holmgren or Smith with the second overall pick. Either player would be a welcomed frontcourt addition to the team’s backcourt core of Josh Giddey and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

“As tough as he is mentally, he may not be able to withstand the physicality of the NBA game early on,” an NBA executive opined. “I’m not sure he’s going to fill out his frame well. He has skinny shoulders. I don’t think he’ll be as good as someone like Karl-Anthony Towns or Anthony Davis. Defensively, he can be better than KAT. I’d compare him to Kristaps Porzingis.”

“Chet’s the biggest risk at the top of the draft, but he could be the best player,” an NBA scout opined.

3. Paolo Banchero

(Duke: Big, Freshman, 6-10)

Previous rank: 3 (+0)

Best rank: 1 (SB Nation)

Worst rank: 3

Banchero will be the highest Italian selected since Andrea Bargnani went No. 1 overall in the 2006 draft.

If Banchero lands with Houston as the mock draft projects, he’d form a tandem with Jalen Green as the foundational cornerstones for the Rockets and make Christian Wood a name to watch as a potential trade candidate.

“Paolo is probably at the top of that big three for me because he’s the most conservative pick, and he’s consistent,” one NBA executive told HoopsHype following the lottery. “I like him in playoff-type situations. He has the ability to make others around him better.”

Two NBA executives compared Banchero’s upside to what Julius Randle was during his All-Star campaign last season.

“Paolo gives you the most complete player coming in,” an NBA scout added.

4. Jaden Ivey

(Purdue: Guard, Sophomore, 6-4)

Previous rank: 4 (+0)

Best rank: 3 (CBS Sports)

Worst rank: 5

Ivey is projected to be the first guard off the board in this year’s class. He’s got the genes to be a good athlete entering the league as the son of Niele Ivey, Notre Dame’s women’s basketball coach who played five seasons in the WNBA, and Javin Hunter, who played in the NFL for the Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers.

Sacramento already has De’Aaron Fox and Davion Mitchell as part of their core for the future, with Donte DiVincenzo set to enter restricted free agency with a $6.61 million qualifying offer. After acquiring Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento has made it clear the goal is to end the franchise’s playoff drought. As noted above, rival teams are keeping an eye on Sacramento to trade this pick.

5. Shaedon Sharpe

(Kentucky: Wing, Freshman, 6-5)

Previous rank: 10 (+5)

Best rank: 4 (The Ringer, Sports Illustrated, For The Win)

Worst rank: 8 (Not included in two mocks)

After being cut by Team Ontario three years ago and not playing in an NCAA game for Kentucky, Sharpe now finds himself as a projected top-five pick.

6. Keegan Murray

(Iowa: Big, Sophomore, 6-8)

Previous rank: 5 (-1)

Best rank: 4 (ESPN)

Worst rank: 8

Murray made a seismic leap in his sophomore season as a scorer (7.2 to 23.5 points) and three-point shooting (.296 to .398).

Some around the league believe Murray could go as high as fourth overall to Sacramento if the Kings keep the pick.

In this mock draft scenario, Indiana would help turn the page from the Sabonis era with Murray as the next frontcourt cornerstone.

7. Bennedict Mathurin

(Arizona: Wing, Sophomore, 6-6)

Previous rank: 7 (+0)

Best rank: 6 (NBADraft.net)

Worst rank: 11

Mathurin’s size and ability to spread the floor at 38.3 percent from beyond the arc in two seasons with Arizona make him a coveted wing player in this year’s draft class as a projected top-10 pick.

8. AJ Griffin

(Duke: Wing, Freshman, 6-8)

Previous rank: 6 (-2)

Best rank: 5 (SB Nation)

Worst rank: 12

Griffin, the son of Raptors assistant coach Adrian Griffin, is the second Duke player projected to go off the board. His 7-foot wingspan and three-point shooting ability (44.7 percent) make him an intriguing wing player in the top-10 range.

9. Johnny Davis

(Wisconsin: Guard, Sophomore, 6-5)

Previous rank: 8 (-1)

Best rank: 6 (ESPN)

Worst rank: 14

Davis, who interviewed with the Spurs and could be on the board at No. 9 overall, said, “Obviously, playing under coach Popovich, the most famous coach in NBA history, is something I would really want to happen.”

10. Jalen Duren

(Memphis: Big, Freshman, 6-10)

Previous rank: 9 (-1)

Best rank: 7 (ESPN, SB Nation, For The Win)

Worst rank: 16

Duren has an NBA-ready body at 6-foot-11, 250 pounds. His 7-foot-5 wingspan and agility make him an intriguing defensive player, while his offensive game could use more seasoning.

11. Jeremy Sochan

(Baylor: Big, Freshman, 6-8)

Previous rank: 11 (+0)

Best rank: 7 (The Athletic)

Worst rank: 18

Sochan’s game is as versatile as his hairstyle. He can handle the ball and create offense or attack bigs off the dribble offensively. On defense, Sochan has the size and agility to guard any position and switch on ball screens.

12. Dyson Daniels

(Ignite: Guard, G League, 6-6)

Previous rank: 14 (+2)

Best rank: 8 (Sports Illustrated)

Worst rank: 21

Similar to fellow Australian Josh Giddey, Daniels has a chance to move up the draft rapidly thanks to his size as a facilitator and ability to guard multiple positions.

Daniels met with nine teams at the NBA Combine as of Friday, including the Knicks, Hawks, Cavaliers, Bucks, Raptors and Kings.

13. Mark Williams

(Duke: Big, Sophomore, 7-0)

Previous rank: 15 (+2)

Best rank: 9 (Yahoo)

Worst rank: 17

Few players boosted their stock more during the NCAA Tournament than Williams during Duke’s run to the Final Four. Williams has now entered the conversation to be a lottery pick.

“I’m a huge Mark Williams fan,” one NBA executive told HoopsHype following the lottery. “He’s not quite like Robert Williams. His switch defense isn’t great, but his rim protection, mid-range jump shot and rolling ability is a fit for today’s NBA as a modern big man. He can make a pass after catching it on the short roll as well.”

“No doubt he’ll play in the league for a long time, but the question becomes whether you should use a lottery pick on a big man when the league is shrinking, and pick-and-roll defense is critical,” an NBA scout opined.

14. TyTy Washington

(Kentucky: Guard, Freshman, 6-3)

Previous rank: 13 (-1)

Best rank: 7 (CBS Sports)

Worst rank: 23

Washington earns the last spot in the lottery with the widest draft range of any projected player in the top 20 picks.

15. Ochai Agbaji

(Kansas: Wing, Senior, 6-5)

Previous rank: 12 (-3)

Best rank: 10 (CBS Sports)

Worst rank: 21

16. Malaki Branham

(Ohio State: Guard, Freshman, 6-5)

Previous rank: 16 (+0)

Best rank: 14 (ESPN, Bleacher Report, Sports Illustrated, SB Nation, Yahoo, NBADraft.net, For The Win)

Worst rank: 22

17. Tari Eason

(LSU: Wing, Sophomore, 6-8)

Previous rank: 17 (+0)

Best rank: 13 (Yahoo, SB Nation, NBADraft.net)

Worst rank: 22

18. Ousmane Dieng

(New Zealand Breakers: Wing, International, 6-9)

Previous rank: 25 (+7)

Best rank: 12 (ESPN)

Worst rank: 25

(Not included in one mock draft)

19. Blake Wesley

(Notre Dame: Guard, Freshman, 6-5)

Previous rank: 21 (+2)

Best rank: 10 (Yahoo)

Worst rank: 36

20. MarJon Beauchamp

(Ignite: Wing, G League, 6-7)

Previous rank: 19 (-1)

Best rank: 17 (Basketball News)

Worst rank: 29

21. EJ Liddell

(Ohio State: Big, Senior, 6-7)

Previous rank: 22 (+1)

Best rank: 17 (The Ringer)

Worst rank: 32

22. Nikola Jovic

(Mega Basket: Wing, International, 6-10)

Previous rank: 24 (+2)

Best rank: 19 (ESPN)

Worst rank: 33

23. Kennedy Chandler

(Tennessee: Guard, Freshman, 6-1)

Previous rank: 20 (-3)

Best rank: 19 (For The WIn)

Worst rank: 38

24. Jaden Hardy

(Ignite: Guard, G League, 6-4)

Previous rank: 23 (-1)

Best rank: 19 (CBS Sports)

Worst rank: 37

25. Walker Kessler

(Auburn: Big, Sophomore, 7-1)

Previous rank: 26 (+1)

Best rank: 19 (Sports Illustrated)

Worst rank: 34

(Not included in one mock draft)

26. Kendall Brown

(Baylor: Wing, Freshman, 6-8)

Previous rank: 18 (-8)

Best rank: 18 (NBADraft.net)

Worst rank: 52

27. Patrick Baldwin

(UW Milwaukee: Wing, Freshman, 6-10)

Previous rank: 27 (+0)

Best rank: 18 (Sports Illustrated, SB Nation)

Worst rank: 32

(Not included in one mock draft)

28. Bryce McGowens

(Nebraska: Wing, Freshman, 6-6)

Previous rank: 28 (+0)

Best rank: 21 (The Ringer)

Worst rank: 35

(Not included in one mock draft)

29. Leonard Miller

(Fort Erie International Academy: Wing, International, 6-10)

Previous rank: 40 (+11)

Best rank: 17 (Bleacher Report)

Worst rank: 43

(Not included in two mock drafts)

30. Wendell Moore

(Duke: Wing, Junior, 6-5)

Previous rank: 29 (-1)

Best rank: 25 (Sports Illustrated, Yahoo)

Worst rank: 38

(Not included in three mock drafts)

31. Max Christie

(Michigan State: Wing, Freshman, 6-6)

Previous rank: 41 (+10)

Best rank: 22 (NBADraft.net)

Worst rank: 45

(Not included in three mock drafts)

32. Terquavion Smith

(N.C. State: Guard, Freshman, 6-4)

Previous rank: 42 (+10)

Best rank: 20 (For The Win)

Worst rank: 35

(Not included in five mock drafts)

33. Jalen Williams

(Santa Clara: Guard, Junior, 6-6)

Previous rank: 39 (+6)

Best rank: 21 (The Athletic)

Worst rank: 47

(Not included in one mock draft)

34. Trevor Keels

(Duke: Wing, Freshman, 6-5)

Previous rank: 31 (-3)

Best rank: 27 (ESPN)

Worst rank: 44

(Not included in two mock drafts)

35. Jake LaRavia

(Wake Forest: Wing, Junior, 6-8)

Previous rank: 43 (+8)

Best rank: 28 (The Athletic)

Worst rank: 54

(Not included in two mock drafts)

36. Christian Koloko

(Arizona: Big, Junior, 7-1)

Previous rank: 37 (-1)

Best rank: 28 (The Ringer, Bleacher Report)

Worst rank: 49

(Not included in three mock drafts)

37. Ismael Kamagate

(Paris: Big, International, 6-11)

Previous rank: 32 (-5)

Best rank: 26 (For The Win)

Worst rank: 50

(Not included in four mock drafts)

38. Jean Montero

(Elite: Guard, Overtime, 6-2)

Previous rank: 30 (-8)

Best rank: 18 (CBS Sports)

Worst rank: 48

(Not included in two mock drafts)

39. Josh Minott

(Memphis: Wing, Freshman, 6-8)

Previous rank: 36 (-3)

Best rank: 32 (For The Win)

Worst rank: 47

(Not included in four mock drafts)

40. Christian Braun

(Kansas: Wing, Junior, 6-6)

Previous rank: 33 (-7)

Best rank: 24 (Bleacher Report)

Worst rank: 45

(Not included in five mock drafts)

41. Caleb Houstan

(Michigan: Wing, Freshman, 6-8)

Previous rank: Not Ranked (New)

Best rank: 30 (CBS Sports)

Worst rank: 46

(Not included in five mock drafts)

42. David Roddy

(Colorado State: Wing, Junior, 6-5)

Previous rank: 37 (-5)

Best rank: 21 (For The Win)

Worst rank: 39

(Not included in six mock drafts)

43. Dalen Terry

(Arizona: Guard, Sophomore, 6-7)

Previous rank: 66 (+23)

Best rank: 28 (For The Win)

Worst rank: 43

(Not included in six mock drafts)

44. JD Davison

(Alabama: Guard, Freshman, 6-3)

Previous rank: 34 (-10)

Best rank: 39 (Sports Illustrated)

Worst rank: 51

(Not included in three mock drafts)

45. Ryan Rollins

(Toledo: Guard, Sophomore, 6-4)

Previous rank: 49 (+4)

Best rank: 22 (For The Win)

Worst rank: 50

(Not included in six mock drafts)

46. Justin Lewis

(Marquette: Big, Sophomore, 6-7)

Previous rank: 38 (-8)

Best rank: 36 (Sports Illustrated)

Worst rank: 49

(Not included in five mock drafts)

47. Peyton Watson

(UCLA: Wing, Freshman, 6-9)

Previous rank: 46 (-1)

Best rank: 30 (Basketball News)

Worst rank: 55

(Not included in five mock drafts)

48. Jaylin Williams

(Arkansas: Big, Sophomore, 6-10)

Previous rank: 50 (+2)

Best rank: 26 (NBADraft.net)

Worst rank: 51

(Not included in six mock drafts)

49. Alondes Williams

(Wake Forest: Guard, Senior, 6-5)

Previous rank: 44 (-5)

Best rank: 31 (For The Win)

Worst rank: 54

(Not included in four mock drafts)

50. Keon Ellis

(Alabama: Wing, Senior, 6-6)

Previous rank: 47 (-3)

Best rank: 35 (Sports Illustrated)

Worst rank: 52

(Not included in six mock drafts)

51. Orlando Robinson

(Fresno State: Big, Junior, 7-0)

Previous rank: 56 (+5)

Best rank: 28 (NBADraft.net)

Worst rank: 50

(Not included in six mock drafts)

52. Hugo Besson

(New Zealand Breakers: Guard, International, 6-3)

Previous rank: 45 (-7)

Best rank: 35 (ESPN)

Worst rank: 57

(Not included in five mock drafts)

53. Jabari Walker

(Colorado: Big, Sophomore, 6-8)

Previous rank: 54 (+1)

Best rank: 42 (Basketball News)

Worst rank: 52

(Not included in six mock drafts)

54. Andrew Nembhard

(Gonzaga: Guard, Senior, 6-5)

Previous rank: 55 (+1)

Best rank: 42 (Bleacher Report)

Worst rank: 57

(Not included in five mock drafts)

55. Julian Champagnie

(St John’s: Wing, Junior, 6-7)

Previous rank: 48 (-7)

Best rank: 41 (Sports Illustrated)

Worst rank: 58

(Not included in seven mock drafts)

56. Khalifa Diop

(Gran Canaria: Big, International, 6-11)

Previous rank: 52 (-4)

Best rank: 41 (ESPN)

Worst rank: 54

(Not included in seven mock drafts)

57. Trayce Jackson-Davis

(Indiana: Big, Junior, 6-9)

Previous rank: 58 (+1)

Best rank: 36 (NBADraft.net)

Worst rank: 42

(Not included in nine mock drafts)

58. Gabriele Procida

(Fortitudo Bologna: Wing, International, 6-7)

Previous rank: 63 (+5)

Best rank: 46 (NBADraft.net)

Worst rank: 56

(Not included in six mock drafts)

59. Michael Foster

(Ignite: Big, G League, 6-8)

Previous rank: 57 (-2)

Best rank: 45 (NBADraft.net)

Worst rank: 57

(Not included in seven mock drafts)

60. Harrison Ingram

(Stanford: Wing, Freshman, 6-7)

Previous rank: 53 (-7)

Best rank: 25 (CBS Sports)

Worst rank: 57

(Not included in seven mock drafts)

61. Iverson Molinar

(Mississippi State: Guard, Junior, 6-3)

Previous rank: 60 (-1)

Best rank: 40 (NBADraft.net)

Worst rank: 55

(Not included in eight mock drafts)

62. Yannick Nzosa

(Unicaja Malaga: Big, International, 6-11)

Previous rank: 51 (-11)

Best rank: 48 (NBADraft.net)

Worst rank: 56

(Not included in seven mock drafts)

63. Jamaree Bouyea

(San Francisco: Guard, Senior, 6-2)

Previous rank: 64 (+1)

Best rank: 34 (NBADraft.net)

Worst rank: 58

(Not included in eight mock drafts)

64. Dominick Barlow

(Elite: Big, Overtime, 6-9)

Previous rank: 69 (+5)

Best rank: 48 (For The Win)

Worst rank: 58

(Not included in five mock drafts)

65. Trevion Williams

(Purdue: Big, Senior, 6-10)

Previous rank: 62 (-3)

Best rank: 46 (Basketball News)

Worst rank: 56

(Not included in seven mock drafts)

66. Marcus Sasser

(Houston: Guard, Junior, 6-2)

Previous rank: Not Ranked (New)

Best rank: 47 (Sports Illustrated)

Worst rank: 56

(Not included in eight mock drafts)

67. Matteo Spagnolo

(Vanoli Cremona: Guard, International, 6-4)

Previous rank: 61 (-6)

Best rank: 52 (ESPN, NBADraft.net)

Worst rank: 54

(Not included in eight mock drafts)

68. Vince Williams

(VCU: Wing, Senior, 6-6)

Previous rank: 65 (-3)

Best rank: 41 (For The Win)

Worst rank: 41

(Not included in 10 mock drafts)

69. Moussa Diabate

(Michigan: Big, Freshman, 6-10)

Previous rank: Not Ranked (New)

Best rank: 44 (Sports Illustrated)

Worst rank: 44

(Not included in 10 mock drafts)

70. Collin Gillespie

(Villanova: Guard, Senior, 6-3)

Previous rank: 78 (+8)

Best rank: 52 (Basketball News)

Worst rank: 53

(Not included in nine mock drafts)

71. Julian Strawther

(Gonzaga: Wing, Sophomore, 6-7)

Previous rank: 81 (+10)

Best rank: 54 (Yahoo)

Worst rank: 56

(Not included in eight mock drafts)

72. Ibou Dianko Badji

(Força Lleida: Big, International, 7-1)

Previous rank: 77 (-5)

Best rank: 47 (NBADraft.net)

Worst rank: 47

(Not included in 10 mock drafts)

73. Jordan Hall

(St Joseph’s: Guard, Sophomore, 6-8)

Previous rank: 59 (-14)

Best rank: 51 (NBADraft.net)

Worst rank: 55

(Not included in nine mock drafts)

74. Drew Timme

(Gonzaga: Big, Junior, 6-10)

Previous rank: 77 (+3)

Best rank: 51 (Yahoo)

Worst rank: 57

(Not included in nine mock drafts)

75. Jared Rhoden

(Seton Hall: Guard, Senior, 6-6)

Previous rank: 68 (-7)

Best rank: 49 (NBADraft.net)

Worst rank: 49

(Not included in 10 mock drafts)

76. Jalen Wilson

(Kansas: Big, Sophomore, 6-8)

Previous rank: Not Ranked (New)

Best rank: 52 (Yahoo)

Worst rank: 52

(Not included in 10 mock drafts)

77. Darius Days

(LSU: Big, Senior, 6-7)

Previous rank: Not Ranked (New)

Best rank: 51 (Basketball News)

Worst rank: 51

(Not included in 10 mock drafts)

78. Isaiah Mobley

(USC: Big, Junior, 6-10)

Previous rank: 70 (-8)

Best rank: 53 (The Athletic)

Worst rank: 58

(Not included in nine mock drafts)

79. Tevin Brown

(Murray State: Guard, Junior, 6-5)

Previous rank: Not Ranked (New)

Best rank: 53 (For The Win)

Worst rank: 53

(Not included in 10 mock drafts)

80. Brady Manek

(North Carolina: Big, Senior, 6-9)

Previous rank: 71 (-9)

Best rank: 53 (NBADraft.net)

Worst rank: 53

(Not included in 10 mock drafts)

81. Johnny Juzang

(UCLA: Wing, Junior, 6-6)

Previous rank: 79 (-2)

Best rank: 55 (Basketball News)

Worst rank: 55

(Not included in 10 mock drafts)

82. Tyler Burton

(Richmond: Wing, Junior, 6-7)

Previous rank: 72 (-10)

Best rank: 55 (Sports Illustrated)

Worst rank: 55

(Not included in 10 mock drafts)

83. Kameron McGusty

(Miami: Guard, Senior, 6-5)

Previous rank: 76 (-7)

Best rank: 55 (NBADraft.net)

Worst rank: 55

(Not included in 10 mock drafts)

84. JD Notae

(Arkansas: Guard, Senior, 6-2)

Previous rank: 73 (-11)

Best rank: 56 (NBADraft.net)

Worst rank: 56

(Not included in 10 mock drafts)

85. Ron Harper Jr.

(Rutgers: Wing, Senior, 6-6)

Previous rank: 80 (-5)

Best rank: 58 (Bleacher Report)

Worst rank: 58

(Not included in 10 mock drafts)

86. Izaiah Brockington

(Iowa State: Wing, Senior, 6-4)

Previous rank: 86 (+0)

Best rank: 58 (NBADraft.net)

Worst rank: 58

(Not included in 10 mocks)

