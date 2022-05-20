ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Sheboygan Press

Sheboygan County's COVID-19 Community Level rises to medium. What this means for residents.

By Brandon Reid, Sheboygan Press
The Sheboygan Press
The Sheboygan Press
 4 days ago

SHEBOYGAN - New COVID-19 data released Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have elevated Sheboygan County's Community Level from low to medium.

Sheboygan County's Health and Human Services Department shared the announcement in a news release Friday, stating the increased level is the result of a recent uptick in cases in the county.

CDC COVID-19 Community Levels are based on the total number of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people, number of new hospital admissions and average percent of staffed inpatient beds in the past seven days.

What does the increased COVID-19 Community Level mean?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08lM4t_0fkvlynY00

Low, medium and high Community Levels determine which prevention measures are recommended for individuals and communities.

Here are the recommendations for the medium Community Level:

  • Stay up to date with your COVID-19 vaccines.
  • If you are immunocompromised or at high risk for severe illness, talk to your health care provider about whether you should wear a mask in public and take other precautions.
  • If you live with someone at high risk, or come in contact with people who are high risk, consider wearing a mask while indoors or using a home test before coming in contact with them.
  • If you have symptoms or were exposed, be sure to get tested and stay home while you’re sick/waiting for results.
  • At all levels, people may choose to wear a mask based on personal preference, informed by personal level of risk or risk to household members. In addition, people with symptoms, a positive test or exposure to someone with COVID-19 should wear a mask. Health care systems, businesses and schools may implement additional prevention strategies regardless of Community Level.

What do the COVID-19 numbers show?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a5doJ_0fkvlynY00

Starrlene Grossman, Sheboygan County health officer, said in Friday's news release: “We are seeing increases in our local case counts and hospitalizations related to COVID-19 within our Health Service Area. Being aware of these increases gives all of us an opportunity to take action and consider how we can work together to protect those who are at risk of infection, support health care workers and systems, and stay healthy through getting vaccinated, wearing a mask or staying home when we are sick.“

Here are the latest numbers according to the Sheboygan County Coronavirus Case Dashboard :

  • New COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days was at 137.85, up from 130.92 the previous week;
  • New COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population (seven-day total) were at 4.9, up from 3.3 the previous week; and
  • Percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients (seven-day average) was 2.5%, up from 1.9% the previous week.

So far in 2022, there have been 7,715 confirmed cases in the county compared to 10,866 in 2021 and 11,546 in 2020. And there have been 45 deaths so far in the county related to COVID-19 compared to 100 in 2021 and 126 in 2020.

Total confirmed cases in the county since the start of the pandemic are at 30,127 and total confirmed deaths related to COVID-19 in the county are at 271.

What can I do to stay safe?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rqSie_0fkvlynY00

Staying up to date on your COVID-19 vaccines is the best thing you can do to try to prevent the spread of COVID-19, no matter the community level, Health and Human Services said in its news release.

The Sheboygan County Division of Public Health also continues to encourage folks to make a plan for COVID-19 and get tested when they have symptoms of COVID-19 or were exposed to the virus.

RELATED: We've entered the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic. Here's what to know about pills and prevention in the coming months.

RELATED: Masks advised in Milwaukee due to 'high' level of COVID-19 community spread

Where can I get tested?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eXE1o_0fkvlynY00

Information about where to get tested for COVID-19 in Sheboygan County is available on the Health and Human Services website or people can find a community testing site through the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website .

If you have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, you should quarantine yourself for at least five days after the exposure and wear a mask in all settings for an additional five days. Fully vaccinated and boosted individuals do not need to quarantine, but should be tested five to seven days after exposure and wear a mask around others for 10 days.

Every home can request up to eight free rapid home tests at www.covidtests.gov . The tests are provided by the federal government.

Where can I get a vaccine?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VHnVc_0fkvlynY00

The Sheboygan County Public Health Vaccine Hotline can be reached at 920-395-9890 or people can find a list of local vaccine providers at https://www.vaccines.gov/ .

Health and Human Services also offers a Walk-in Wednesday vaccination event.

Is there medication to treat COVID-19?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ClGNg_0fkvlynY00

Yes, COVID-19 medications are now available through doctors, local pharmacies and health clinics, Health and Human Services said.

If you have COVID-19 symptoms and test positive, do not wait to get treated. You must take oral COVID-19 medication within five days of your first COVID-19 symptoms.

Contact Brandon Reid at 920-686-2984 or breid@gannett.com . Follow him on Twitter at @breidHTRNews .

This article originally appeared on Sheboygan Press: Sheboygan County's COVID-19 Community Level rises to medium. What this means for residents.

Comments / 2

Related
nbc15.com

Wisconsin COVID-19 death average hits Zero

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Zero. The seven-day rolling average for COVID-19 deaths hit zero on Tuesday after weeks spent mostly hovering in the one or two per day for much the last several weeks. The state Department of Health Services reported the milestone number in its latest daily update. While...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin Vision: Eye check-ups have changed

Looking for a new pair of glasses? Lucky for you there are plenty of unique options available, some of which use eco or green materials. Brian is at Wisconsin Vision searching for a new look.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Health#Covid#Cdc#Health System#Public Health#Covid 19 Community Level
wearegreenbay.com

Brown County set to open new campground, aims to suit all types of campers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Looking for a place to camp out this summer? Well, look no further than Brown County’s newest campground, the Reforestation Camp. Located on 4418 Reforestation Road in the City of Green Bay, the new campground offers numerous sites such as full RV hookups all the way down to small tents.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WISN

Milwaukee issues mask advisory after moving into 'high' COVID-19 spread

MILWAUKEE — With Milwaukee County moving into the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's "high" level of COVID-19 community spread on Thursday, the Milwaukee Health Department has issued a mask advisory for the city of Milwaukee. The "high" COVID-19 level is based on three indicators: New cases per 100,000...
MILWAUKEE, WI
voiceofmuscatine.com

Cold weather during emergence has Wisconsin farmer concerned

Cold weather during emergence has Wisconsin farmer concerned. A central Wisconsin farmer is hoping the warm weather returns quickly. Paul Jarvis raises crops near Wautoma, Wisconsin in Waushara County. He tells Brownfield the Sunday overnight temperatures were freezing. “It was 32 when I left my house at 3:30 this morning so I don’t know how cold it got before the sun came up, but we were right down there.”
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

Lakeshore Tech on probation after most law enforcement students fail part of training

CLEVELAND, Wis. (WLUK) -- A disciplinary board is implementing a one year probationary period for the Lakeshore Technical College Law Enforcement Academy after 15 of its 18 students failed a portion of the law enforcement preparatory training. According to the Law Enforcement Standards Board, the majority of students failed the...
FireEngineering.com

Marion Body Works Adds Manufacturing Facility in Shawano, WI

Marion Body Works, a leading national manufacturer of commercial truck bodies, fire & emergency apparatus, custom cabs, custom engineered vehicles, and defense bodies, announces plans for expansion. This milestone marks an exciting new chapter in the company’s 117-year history of family ownership. As of May 1, Marion Body Works...
SHAWANO, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin school's gender change policy: State justices debate

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Supreme Court wrestled Tuesday with whether to block a Madison school district policy that prohibits staff from informing parents that their children have changed genders, with opponents arguing the policy amounts to a secret experiment on children and supporters countering that the guidance protects student privacy.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

UW Study: Latest COVID-19 strain may not be more pathogenic

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The newly dominant version of the most dominant variant of the COVID-19 virus is not any more virulent nor does it cause more severe illnesses than the strain it replaces, new research led by a University of Madison virologist determined. The team’s peer-reviewed findings contradict a...
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Lop the long grass: Allouez reminds residents to mow lawns

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – Haven’t fired up the lawnmower in a while? Well, Allouez is reminding residents to make sure lawns are maintained, and that the Village is not doing ‘No Mow May’. The Village of Allouez wants residents to make sure lawns are cut and...
ALLOUEZ, WI
nbc15.com

Six Beaver Dam wholesale dealer licenses revoked

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles announced 6 wholesale dealers in Beaver Dam had their licenses revoked for failing to properly follow administrative requirements. These dealers are:. RH Enterprise LLC. F M D Autos LLC. Tailormade Auto LLC. Dee Auto Spot LLC. Wolek...
BEAVER DAM, WI
pleasantviewrealty.com

W9086 County Road T, Glenbeulah, WI, USA

A 4 bedroom, 3 bath, well maintained split level with 1+ acre of quiet country property is PERFECT FOR YOU!! The main level includes an eat-in kitchen (appliance included), generous sized living room, full bath, laundry (included), and a bonus room with basement access. The upper-level boasts all 4 large bedrooms all with ample closet space, and a full bath with a nicely tiled walk-in shower. The big lower-level rec room is perfect for table games, a play area, or TV area. It includes a full bath and is connected to the garage. A HUGE (35 x 44) 3-car detached garage boasts of a shop perfect for any hobby – welding, wood working, etc. It includes its own electrical panel. Don’t hesitate, it won’t last, check this one out!! Fuses to be upgraded to CB prior to closing. Sold ”As Is”
GLENBEULAH, WI
The Sheboygan Press

The Sheboygan Press

673
Followers
201
Post
85K+
Views
ABOUT

Complete coverage of Sheboygan area news and weather, sports, business, community, entertainment, technology, obituaries, photos, videos and opinion at sheboyganpress.com.

 http://sheboyganpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy