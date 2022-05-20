ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Mo Bamba on the block?

By HoopsHype
 4 days ago
The idea of incorporating Smith or Holmgren into Orlando’s rebuild has sparked an expectation among league personnel that Bamba, a restricted free agent this summer, is likely to depart the franchise, especially after being considered a trade candidate prior to February’s trade deadline. The additional connective tissue between Holmgren and the Magic is the prospect’s close relationship with Orlando point guard Jalen Suggs, the No. 5 pick in the 2021 draft. Holmgren and Suggs both starred at Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis, where the two players overlapped during a dominant stretch of four straight state titles.

Source: Jake Fischer @ Bleacher Report

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Dan Favale @danfavale

mo bamba after checking the lottery results pic.twitter.com/eArNFahK6k8:42 PM

Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan

I imagine tonight’s lottery results might give Orlando more reason to let Mo Bamba become an unrestricted free agent. But if they go with Jabari Smith, he and Franz Wagner would make Jonathan Isaac very expendable. – 8:39 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

The Magic can field this lineup next season

G: Bol Bol (7’2″)

G: Franz Wagner (6’10″)

F: Jonathan Isaac (6’11″)

F: Mo Bamba (7’0″)

C: Chet Holmgren (7’0″) pic.twitter.com/2KQWJbUqtp8:36 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

The Magic being in a position to take whichever big man they want out of Chet Holmgren, Jabari Smith or Paolo Banchero, along with having Wendell Carter signed long-term could mean that they move on from Mo Bamba.

Orlando can create up to $28M in cap space, along with #1 pick. – 8:31 PM

Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42

Getting the no. 1 pick will certainly impact the future of Mo Bamba.

The former lottery pick a restricted FA and Orlando has until 6/29 to tender him a $10.1M Qualifying Offer.

The Magic will have close to $29M in cap space without Bamba. – 8:30 PM

Comments / 0

#Unrestricted Free Agent#Magic#Minnehaha Academy#Twitter
