Power Rangers actor charged with COVID relief fraud

(WJW) — The ’90s “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers” red power ranger actor Austin St. John has been charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

The Department of Justice said in press release that St. John, whose legal name is Jason Lawrence Geiger, was among 18 named in the indictment that accuses the defendants of defrauding the Small Business Association’s Paycheck Protection Program .

The program was set up as part of the CARES ACT enacted in March 2020 to provide emergency financial assistance to the millions of Americans who are suffering the economic effects caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

PPP authorized up to $349 billion in forgivable loans to small businesses for job retention and certain other expenses.

The DOJ says the defendants are alleged to have fraudulently obtained at least 16 of these loans and at least $3.5 million.

If convicted, the defendants could each face up to 20 years in federal prison.

St. John isn’t the only power ranger who has had a run-in with the law.

Actor Ricardo Medina, who played the red ranger in 2002’s “Power Rangers Wild Force,” was charged with murder in the 2015 fatal stabbing of his roommate. The HuffPost reported Medina pled guilty to one felony count of voluntary manslaughter and sentenced to six years in prison.

