Bethany, MO: Downtown Bethany Improvement Inc., will be sponsoring a farmer’s market on the Square starting on Friday, May 27, and lasting until October. The Market will be located on the north side of the Square. The hours will be 4 to 6 p.m. There is no setup fee or license needed to sell at the market, but no garage sale items may be sold.

BETHANY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO