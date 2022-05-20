ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, NY

Area scholar initiated into honor society

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND — Amelia Ouellette, of Cleveland, was recently initiated into the...

Area students receive degrees at Nazareth College

A number of local students were among those members of Nazareth College’s Class of 2022 who received degrees at the college’s 95th annual commencement ceremony held on Saturday, May 14. Among the local residents receiving degrees at the ceremony were:. Devin Bartlett, of Munnsville, bachelor’s degree with honors...
ROCHESTER, NY
Herkimer College competing in softball Nationals for 10th straight year

The Herkimer College softball team will make its 10th consecutive NJCAA Division III national tournament appearance at Carrier Park-Field of Dreams in Dewitt. The Generals (32-7-1) are the four seed and will face five seed Brookdale Community College (30-10) at noon today. The Generals are looking to bring home the...
HERKIMER, NY
Colgate University holds 201st commencement

HAMILTON — Nearly 700 students graduated during Colgate University's 201st Commencement Ceremony on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at the Sanford Field House. Hundreds more friends and family members watched on in person and via live-stream. "We are here today...for the purpose of recognizing your achievements (and) celebrating your triumphs,"...
HAMILTON, NY
New boathouse dedicated in south Rome

ROME — They began with one boat and nearly four decades later, Hamilton College’s nationally-recognized varsity rowing program now has a place to call its own right at Bellamy Harbor Park in Rome. The Jason P. Andris Boathouse, located on the Erie Canal, was dedicated on May 14...
ROME, NY
Cleveland, NY
Celebrating 55 years

Mr. and Mrs. Robert Rieck, Lamphear Road, Rome, celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary on May 20, 2022. Rieck and the former Carol DeMatteis were married on May 20, 1967, at St. John the Baptist Church, Rome. Rieck was employed at Varflex Corporation for 28 years, and has been retired for...
ROME, NY
Mattacola earns CFP designation

UTICA — Strategic Financial Services, Inc., an independent, Central New York-based wealth management firm, has announced Gregory Mattacola, Esq., has achieved his CFP designation from the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. This designation is awarded to individuals who successfully complete the CFP Board’s educational curriculum and then...
UTICA, NY
Williams to run in NY-22

AUBURN — Brandon Williams, a Republican, has announced he will continue to his grassroots campaign for the state’s 22nd Congressional District. Williams began his campaign in February, centered on Onondaga County. In just a few weeks of entering the race, Williams said he established an organization of volunteers,...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
ANDRO hailed by Business Journal as one of Best Places to Work

ROME — ANDRO Computational Solutions, LLC has been ranked as one of the Best Places to Work in Central New York by the Central New York Business Journal. Best Places to Work recognizes and celebrates Central New York’s leading employers. The Business Journal considers the best companies to be those which foster a great place to work, are innovative, promote technology, offer people-focused programs, and have great leadership. ANDRO met or exceeded these selection criteria.
ROME, NY
Camden alum, Utica Univ. freshman Mix headed to Nationals

Utica University freshman and Camden alum Mackenzie Mix has qualified for the NCAA Division III Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championship meet in the 400-meter dash. Mix is seeded 25th in the nation in the 400-meter with a time of 56.76 seconds, which also broke a Utica University school record that had been held by Anastasia Bowden for the past eight years.
CAMDEN, NY
Bonnie L. Britt

CLINTON/WHITESBORO — Bonnie L. Britt, 73, of Clinton and formerly of Whitesboro, passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of her family on Monday, January 17, 2022, at St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center in Utica. A Memorial service and celebration of Bonnie’s life will be held on Sunday, May...
CLINTON, NY
Patricia A. LaMonica

Patricia A. LaMonica, 79, of Rome, passed away unexpectedly on May 20, 2022. She was born on September 25, 1942, in Rome, N.Y., a daughter of the late G. Edward and M. Marjorie Reamore Ogden. Patricia was a graduate of the Academy of the Holy Names High School in Rome, Class of 1960. On August 6, 1960, she was united in marriage to Joseph N. LaMonica, her high school sweetheart, in a ceremony which took place at St. Paul’s Church in Rome; a union that lasted almost 62 years. Patricia met her future husband while drag racing up Black River Boulevard (she won in both instances).
ROME, NY
Member resigns from Utica board of ed

UTICA — A member of the Utica City School District’s Board of Education has resigned after some sleuthing from some concerned Utica residents revealed he no longer resided in the district. According to Utica resident James Zecca, he began conducting a citizen’s investigation into the issue after hearing...
UTICA, NY
Robert C. Armstrong

Robert C. Armstrong, 88, formerly of Whitesboro and Brantingham, passed away at his home on May 22, 2022. He was born on March 24, 1934, in Westmoreland, a son of the late Albert A. and Helen (Kistner) Armstrong, and graduated from Westmoreland High School. Bob was united in marriage to Sandra Jilson on September 11, 1954, at Lady of the Rosary Church. Bob worked at Hamilton College for many years. Bob was a member of St. Mary’s Church in Glenfield and the Church of Annunciation in Clark Mills and their Holy Name Society. Bob had a passion for flying. He built and piloted his own RC and full-size single engine airplanes. He enjoyed restoring antique airplanes as well. He was a member of the Mohawk Valley Firebirds Radio Control Plane Club and EAA Experimental Aircraft Association.
WESTMORELAND, NY
Alliance Classical Players present pops concert for Geller Music Scholarships

ROME — Alliance Classical Players and Friends will present a pops concert to benefit the Herb Geller Memorial Scholarship oat 3 p.m. Saturday, May 28, at the First Presbyterian Church on West Court Street. The “PREformance” concert will include several well-known selections, such as “It Don’t Mean a Thing”...
ROME, NY
Dianne L. (Yager) Stern

Dianne L. (Yager) Stern, age 70, of Blossvale, went to heaven to be with her husband Larry, and mother Kathleen on May 21, 2022, with her loving family by her side at the Abraham House of Rome. She was born on January 21, 1952, in Rome to the late Kathleen...
ROME, NY
Funeral notices — May 24, 2022

ANDINO-PEREZ — Luis “Tibu” Andino-Perez, 81, of Utica, on May 20, 2022. No services. Calling hours 4:30-6 p.m. Thursday at Eannace Funeral Home, 932 South St. Utica. ARMSTRONG — Robert C. Armstrong, 88, formerly of Whitesboro and Brantingham, on May 22, 2022. Services 10 a.m. Friday...
UTICA, NY
Stand-Up for the Uptown benefit Sunday in Utica

UTICA — Uptown Theater for Creative Arts (UTCA) will host Stand-Up for the Uptown, a funny money-maker to benefit UTCA’s Save A Seat Campaign, at 6 p.m. Sunday, May 22. Stand-Up for the Uptown will feature performances by Karen Rontowski, Bill Lake, Mike Peters, Jason Zongrone, and headliner Wendy Wilkins.
UTICA, NY
Aerial treatments under way for spongy moth in Rome Sand Plains

ROME — Visitors to the Rome Sand Plains may notice spring blooms dotting the unique environmental area’s landscape. The state Department of Environmental Conservation is also hoping they notice signage that the department is conducting aerial treatments for the invasive pest spongy moth (formerly known as gypsy moth).
ROME, NY
John W. (Jack) Dimbleby

John W. Dimbleby, 83, of Whitesboro, died unexpectedly May 20, 2022, at Faxton-St. Luke’s Healthcare, with his family at his side. Jack was born, January 24, 1939, in Utica, the son of James W. and Lottie May Owens Dimbleby. He was a graduate of Whitesboro High School, class of 1956. While in school, Jack and several friends founded a successful dance band, The Musical Demons. He continued his education at Utica College of Syracuse University, where he earned a Bachelor’s degree. While attending Utica College, Mr. Dimbleby also completed the requirements to become a licensed funeral director. He began his career alongside his father at the J. W. Dimbleby Funeral Home, Whitesboro, and over the years acquired additional funeral homes. He and his lifelong friend, Tom Groves, purchased the Eldridge-Groves Funeral Home, Old Forge; later, he purchased the Wilcox Funeral Home, West Winfield, and the George W. Koerner Funeral Home, Holland Patent, (all now known as Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc.) and most recently the Smith Funeral Home in Sauquoit. He was proud to have his son and grandson follow him in the business.
WHITESBORO, NY
Ownership, family, Utica – three pillars of Griffin’s Pub

UTICA — Over half a century ago, Anthony Griffin opened a bar on Columbia Street in Utica called Griff’s. His son, Michael, helped out at what he remembers as “mostly a bar,” where he manned two deep fryers to serve “bar food for the football crowd.” That’s where it began.

