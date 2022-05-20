Scottsdale community learns of 2 teacher controversies

During the last “two weeks remaining” of school, Scottsdale Unified superintendent Dr. Scott Menzel encouraged community members to show kindness while the district investigates formal complaints about two employees with separate alleged violations recently publicized by political candidates.

One current Republican state legislator and three candidates for elected office have expressed concerns about one gender nonconforming kindergarten teacher and the influence on students while another teacher has been accused of allegedly “proselytizing” students, Menzel said during the May 10 special board meeting.

During the meeting, Menzel detailed necessary protocol for any public concerns about staff and urged people concerned about the issue not to go directly to social media.

“There have been a number of things circulating in our community this week that I think requires some additional explanation,” said Menzel, reminding the community about the district’s core values, including empathy and inclusion.

Information was sent to the governing board as well as the district’s general counsel from SUSD parents Arizona State Rep. Joseph Chaplik, R-Scottsdale; Jan Dubauskas, an attorney and Republican state Senate candidate who initially filed a formal complaint about the gender “indoctrination”; Shiry Sapir, a Republican candidate for Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction; and Carine Werner, an SUSD school board candidate.

“On May 5, without any additional conversation, a press release was issued on campaign letterhead with four signatories, all candidates for public office, titled ‘Concerned Parents and Community Leaders Pen Open Letter to Scottsdale Unified School District.’ This was an overtly political act placed prior to finalizing any investigation of the KEB complaint that was given to us and it was shared widely on social media,” Menzel said.

“To target an individual publicly for their personal identity — in this case the individual against whom the complaint was filed does not identify as either male or female — is overt discrimination and inconsistent with state and federal law as well as school district policy.”

Menzel said the district’s KEB policy is a formal complaint regarding public concerns lodged by individuals against personnel, putting investigations in motion to handle the situation starting at the school level and, when necessary, proceeding through various administrative levels, including sending to the superintendent or designee for investigation.

The employee involved in such complaints is given an opportunity to explain, comment and present facts formally or informally at each administrative level during the review process, according to district documents, noting the employee is afforded due process as provided in Arizona law.

The Allegations

Shared on or around May 5, an article in an online publication and a Facebook post surfaced from “Jan Dubauskas for State Senate,” with a signed “Open Letter to Scottsdale Unified School District demanding woke gender indoctrination of kindergarten students cease immediately.”

Dubauskas stated her 6-year-old daughter is being indoctrinated “by this teacher and the district is doing nothing.” She encouraged “fighting for the future of our precious children against radical woke indoctrination of kindergarteners,” and protecting children’s innocence.

Independent contacted Dubauskas inquiring about the status of her concerns, which garnered a range of comments on social media.

“The KEB process is extremely slow, however, SUSD did finally get back to me. They admit that a nonbinary teacher said to 6-year-old children ‘I am not a boy or a girl.’ However, and much to my shock and dismay, they believe that it is age appropriate to discuss gender with young children. Obviously, most parents — including this one — do not agree. SUSD is more concerned with their woke agenda than they are with the children they are entrusted to teach,” Dubauskas said on Thursday, May 19 via Facebook Messenger.

First Complaint

On May 2, Menzel said he received a complaint regarding a Kids’ Cup Club employee. He explained the process of lodging complaints using the KEB forms completed for public concerns regarding personnel.

A review takes a week to 10 days before a report is finalized and a response is given to the individual who filed the formal complaint. The timeline varies depending on people’s availability for interviews and other necessary information.

Although Menzel said he was out of the office on a Monday and Tuesday when the first complaint was received, he replied on Wednesday that the complaint was received and forwarded for “appropriate review of the concern.”

He noted state and local policy that prohibits the district and governing board from discriminating against race, color, national origin, sex including sexual orientation and transgender identity, disability age, height, weight, marital/family status, religion, military status, ancestry, genetic information, or any other legally-protected category collectively protected classes in its programs and activities including employment opportunities.

“The city of Scottsdale and the Scottsdale Unified School District are committed to creating environments where each individual is respected, treated with dignity and has a sense of belonging. Additionally, we are obligated by state and federal law to be non-discriminatory in our employment practices,” Menzel said.

He stressed the complaint related to the employee has not gone through all the steps, so he would not address details other than emphasize the seriousness of the concerns and the district’s commitment not discriminate.

“Our parents need to know and understand that we prioritize the safety and well being of our students. In the past, including this current school year, employees who have engaged in unacceptable and inappropriate behavior have been disciplined and or terminated from employment. Such a decision is made after a careful review of the facts not simply based on allegations,” Menzel said.

“The decision to circumvent the investigation and wait for and not wait for findings before issuing the open letter reflects an agenda that is political in nature and not one that was committed to ensuring that there wasn’t a violation of board policy or state or federal law.”

He added the district will not take adverse employment action against anyone as a result of identity “no matter how offensive that may be to some.”

“I want to say that again. Scottsdale Unified School District will not take adverse employment action against an individual employee as a result of their identity. Inappropriate action and conduct will be addressed consistent with board policy and state and federal law, but an individual’s identity will never be the basis for termination, dismissal, unlawful harassment, etc,” Menzel said.

Second complaint

Submitted by an organization called Freedom from Religion, the group also issued what Menzel described as a press release outlining concerns.

“In addition to those KEB complaints, I also received a concern from an organization called Freedom From Religion with allegations that a high school teacher has been proselytizing students at one of our schools,” Menzel said.

He noted while that concern was not submitted as complaint, the same kind of process is used to review and respond to similar circumstances. In the complaint, alleging a high school teacher is proselytizing students, he said specific examples were given with pertinent legal citations regarding how the actions violated law.

Like other complaints, after receipt, the concern was referred to for appropriate investigation.

“We did not place the teacher on leave. We did not assume a violation of state or federal law prior to completing the investigation. We will not discriminate against an employee solely based on their religious faith whether it’s Christian, Jewish, Muslim, Hindu, or no faith at all,” Menzel said.

He added the district will address concerns about specific actions if the investigation reveals something took place that violated board policy or state or federal statute.

“The level of vitriol and targeted attacks toward an employee whose gender identity doesn’t conform to the traditional male-female classification is disconcerting to me. Our SUSD values of excellence, integrity, empathy, inclusion, trust and unity exist to ensure an environment where all are welcome regardless of their individual identity, religious beliefs, or political affiliations.

Hate and targeted attacks toward individuals, on our staff are inconsistent and incompatible with these core values. It is my hope that our Scottsdale community will respond with kindness, love, and compassion towards all as we work to finish this school year on a positive note,” said Menzel.

The Process

Menzel reiterated trust in staff members and support for their actions be rendered without employees suffering “unnecessary, spiteful or negative criticisms and complaints” in the meantime, he said.

“I think it is important for people to understand what the process is when someone files a KEB complaint and how that gets treated ...,” Menzel said.

“We take each concern seriously but just like in our court of law, a staff member is presumed innocent as we begin the investigation into the concerns. Our goal is to ascertain fact and understand the issue from both the perspective of the individual or individuals who submitted the complaint as well as the staff member and anyone who may have relevant information related to the material under review.”

People are encouraged to address concerns directly with the individual in question. If a parent has a concern with a teacher, Menzel said parents should talk “first with the teacher before going to the principal.”

“That is respectful and is the best way to hopefully get to quick resolution to the concern. If the concern isn’t addressed satisfactorily then there is a process for it to move to the various administrative levels. There are several levels before it gets to me and to the governing board; although we’ve noticed that many times people simply want to go to the governing board without following the proper chain of command,” said Menzel.