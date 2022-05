Sea of Thieves' next Adventure will have players choosing sides to determine the fate of the Golden Sands outpost. Golden Sands has been abandoned and shrouded in a green fog since Sea of Thieves' first Adventure went live back in February, and now you'll get to choose whether you want to help restore it to its former glory or leave it as is. The next monthly Adventure, titled Lost Sands, will split players into two sides: the rebuilders, led by the lovable lush Merrick, will collect supplies for Golden Sands' restoration, while those who side with the Reaper's Bones will do everything in their power to keep the outpost from being rebuilt.

