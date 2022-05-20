ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Bury St Edmunds murder trial hears accused 'not a psychotic vigilante'

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man accused of murdering a "recidivist offender" who was seen trying car doors was not a "psychotic vigilante", a jury heard. Neil Charles, 47, was stabbed in the chest in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, on 20 June 2021. Father and son David and Edward King, both of Radnor...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Helen Anderson: Boyfriend jailed for mother-of-four's murder

A man has been jailed for life for the murder of a mother-of-four whose body was found in undergrowth by a roadside. The body of Helen Anderson, 41, from Finsbury Park in north London, was found beside a slip-road of the A3 near Guildford, Surrey, on 23 August. Dane Messam,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Ava White: Boy showed 'callous disregard after stabbing girl'

A boy accused of murdering schoolgirl Ava White showed a "callous disregard" after her stabbing, a court has heard. Ava White, 12, was stabbed to death in Liverpool on 25 November 2021. A 14-year-old, who denies murder and manslaughter, claims he accidentally stabbed Ava in self-defence after a row over...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Ava White: Boy guilty of murdering girl, 12, in Snapchat row

A boy who stabbed a schoolgirl in a row over a Snapchat video has been found guilty of her murder. Ava White, 12, was fatally stabbed in Liverpool city centre after a Christmas lights switch-on on 25 November 2021. The 14-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, told Liverpool...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Vigilante#Murder#Violent Crime#Ipswich Crown Court#Cctv
BBC

Nikki Allan case: Man charged with 1992 Sunderland murder

A man has been charged with the murder of a seven-year-old girl who was killed almost 30 years ago. Nikki Allan went missing after leaving her grandparents' home in the Wear Garth area of Sunderland in October 1992. Her body was found in an abandoned building a short distance away....
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Bermondsey: Granddaughter killed with relatives had moved in days before attack as suspect in hospital

The youngest victim of a family of four stabbed to death at home in southeast London had moved in just days earlier, it has emerged as a murder suspect remains in hospital.Grandmother Dolet Hill, 64, her partner Denton Burke, 58, daughter Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds, 27, were all found dead inside the terraced house in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, after officers forced entry at about 1.40am on Monday.It has since emerged Samantha, the daughter of Tanysha, reportedly told a neighbour she was returning to the family home in Bermondsey for a week while she had some work done...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

Family pay tribute to doctor who died after being attacked

The family of a retired doctor who died a month after being attacked have remembered him as “a man of great patience, modesty and integrity”.Dr Kim Harrison, 68, was assaulted in the village of Clydach, near Swansea in Wales, on March 12.He died in hospital from a head injury on April 9, South Wales Police said.Dr Harrison’s family said he trained at the Royal Brompton Hospital in London and went on to help set up the respiratory unit at the Morriston Hospital in Swansea.Whilst we deeply mourn the loss of an exceptional man, we wish to celebrate his fulfilled and...
HOME & GARDEN
BBC

Two men jailed for murdering Rochdale taxi driver in burger row

Two men have been jailed for life for murdering a taxi driver after he asked one of them to stop eating a chicken burger and chips in his car. Ali Asghar, 39, suffered catastrophic head injuries after being attacked in Rochdale and was left "unrecognisable". Connor McPartland, 20, and Martin...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Flimby road death: Tribute to Bethanie Clark killed in crash

The family of a woman killed in a crash in Cumbria said she put "everyone and everything before herself". Mother-of-one Bethanie Clark, 31, of Lowca - along with David Muir, 43, of Parton - were hit by a Nissan Qashqai on the A596 in Flimby on 16 May. A 30-year-old...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Jack Ritchie death: Gambling addictive as heroin, addict's parents say

The parents of a gambling addict who took his own life say the dangers of betting should be treated like those of smoking. Jack Ritchie, 24, who became hooked on fixed-odds terminals in his teens, died while working in Vietnam. Mum Liz and dad Charles want stronger messaging about problem...
GAMBLING
BBC

Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy pleads not guilty to rapes

Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy has entered not guilty pleas to nine charges of sexual offences against six women. Mendy, 27, of Prestbury, Cheshire, denied all the charges, which include seven of rape, at Chester Crown Court. The French international is also accused of sexual assault and attempted rape. The...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Banbury gang jailed after victim's 'harrowing ordeal'

Members of a gang who trapped a woman in a flat before she was tortured, threatened and raped in a "horrendous and harrowing ordeal" have been jailed. The woman was assaulted in Alexander Azevedo's home in Banbury, Oxfordshire, and he later raped her. Azevedo, 21, was jailed for 15 years,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Human remains found in River Severn at Cressage

Human remains have been found in the River Severn in Shropshire, police say. Officers were first alerted shortly before 21:15 BST on Saturday by a member of the public who spotted what they believed to be remains in water at Cressage, between Shrewsbury and Much Wenlock. It is thought they...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Brothers jailed for Rotherham mobility scooter row killing

Two brothers have been jailed for killing a man in a row over a mobility scooter. Gareth Leach, 28, and Kyle Martin, 22, assaulted Dean Williamson, 45, at his Rotherham home, after he had stolen the disability aid from their mother. He died in hospital hours after the attack on...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy