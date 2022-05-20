ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Free shuttle service begins in downtown Colorado Springs

 4 days ago
Mountain Metro starts first phase of new downtown shuttle Sunday

Mountain Metropolitan Transit (MMT) is launching the first phase of a new free shuttle service in downtown Colorado Springs. The downtown shuttle aims to make visiting downtown even more convenient. The shuttle will run between Cache La Poudre and Rio Grande streets with stops near Colorado College, Weidner Field, and the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum.

“Downtown Colorado Springs is a popular destination with so many exciting events, shops and restaurants,” said Craig Blewitt, Mountain Metro Transit Director. “We hope this free shuttle provides locals and visitors an easy way to access all that downtown has to offer.”

The first phase of shuttle service begins on Sunday, May 22 with stops along Tejon Street. Pickups will be every 7-10 minutes depending on the day and time.

Shuttle hours:

  • Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m.-10 p.m.
  • Friday, 7 a.m.-midnight
  • Saturday, 8 a.m.-midnight
  • Sunday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
Phase one will have 13 stops, but more are currently being constructed. Phase two will add more stops, plus other exciting additions that will be announced in the coming weeks.

Downtown Shuttle Stops 5/22/2022

Four Permanent Stops Already in Place:

  • Tejon/Dale NE
  • Tejon/Willamette NE
  • Tejon/Platte NE
  • Tejon/Kiowa NE

Temporary Stops in Place:

  • Tejon/Dale West-side, mid-block.
  • Tejon/Bijou NW (Pending Approval)
  • Tejon/Pikes Peak SW (Pending Approval)
  • Tejon/Mackenzie’s Chop House West-side Mid-block
  • Tejon/Mackenzie’s Chophouse East-side Mid-block
  • Costilla/Sierra Madre NE
  • Costilla/Sierra Madre SE
  • Sierra Madre/Moreno SW
  • Tejon/Cimarron SW
  • Tejon/Cimarron SE

MMT provides local fixed-route bus service and Metro Mobility ADA paratransit service for Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region. All buses are wheelchair-lift equipped. MMT also provides other services such as Metro Rides’ ridesharing, vanpool, and bicycling programs. For added convenience, there are bike racks on all buses for riders who want to utilize the bike-n-bus program. MMT riders can now purchase tickets on our RideMMT App available on both Android and Apple for contact free service. For additional information regarding MMT, visit MMTransit.com, or call (719) 385-RIDE (7433).

