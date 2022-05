Click here to read the full article. [Warning: Spoilers ahead for “Triangle of Sadness”] Dolly de Leon doesn’t get very far in Cannes without being stopped in the street by enthusiastic supporters. The scene-stealing Filipina actor stars in Ruben Östlund’s festival sensation “Triangle of Sadness,” where her every line has so far prompted cheers in press and public screenings alike. De Leon plays Abigail, a toilet manager on a chaotic cruise ship who gets her own back on her bosses and guests when, well, shit hits the fan. Her story is just one part of Östlund’s searing commentary on privilege, greed and...

MOVIES ・ 14 MINUTES AGO