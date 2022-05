Jorge Masvidal has swiftly stepped forward to share the receipts of the DM history between himself and Michel Pereira’s wife after being accused of sending her an emoji. Following his win in the UFC Vegas 55 co-main event over Santiago Ponzinibbio, one of the fighters Michel Pereira called out was none other than Jorge “Gamebred” Masvidal. The reason was a bit random if not bizarre, which was the Brazilian’s accusation that Masvidal sent his wife a prayer emoji.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO