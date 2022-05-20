ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Ukraine getting battalion’s worth of artillery in new $100 million aid package

By Military Times
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON― The US is sending Ukraine another $100 million in military assistance, including heavy artillery and counter-artillery radars, the Biden administration announced Thursday.

The package is the equivalent of an American battalion’s worth of artillery ― 18 115 mm howitzers, 18 tactical vehicles to tow them and 18 artillery tubes― along with three AN/TPQ-36 counter-artillery radars, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said.

“That stuff will flow [from the US to Ukraine] very soon,” Kirby said. “You can imagine having seen us do this in the past, we’re not going to sit on our hands. We’ll start pulling that stuff immediately. These are all items we have provided in the past, so there’s a process in place for that.”

This marks the 10th tranche of equipment sent from US military stocks to Ukraine since Russia invaded in February, for a total of $3.9 billion in military aid. It brings to a close the authority approved by Congress in March.

Congress sent President Joe Biden a new $40 billion military and humanitarian aid package on Thursday. Much of it is meant to provide major weapons systems to counter Russia as the war intensifies in Ukraine’s south and east.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1skR4J_0fkvcik700
The US is sending Ukraine more heavy artillery.
AP/BAE Systems, Inc.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yaYcQ_0fkvcik700
The US is also providing counter-artillery radars to Ukraine.
US Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ad

US defense officials have said artillery will be critical in this phase of the war. The “vast majority” of the 90 US howitzers previously sent to Ukraine are “on the front lines in various places in Ukraine, and the Ukrainians are using them quite effectively,” Kirby said.

As Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has sought more sophisticated weaponry, Reuters reported the White House is mulling the provision of anti-ship missiles to counter a Russian naval blockade. Experts say preventing shipments of Ukrainian agricultural exports risks a global famine.

“I’m not going to speculate about systems that haven’t even been sent or approved to be sent yet,” Kirby said. “On the blockade, we recognize the economic impact this is having. It’s an issue the interagency is talking about and the world community is talking about.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Salon

Pentagon-funded research proposed nuking moon in an attempt to discover anti-gravity

A plethora of downright bizarre scientific research from the Department of Defense previously kept under wraps has been uncovered, revealing an array of peculiar schemes proposed by the United States military. One outlandish proposal suggested detonating nuclear bombs on the moon to create a tunnel through it. Millions in taxpayer dollars were spent on the research, which appears to have relied on a contractor, Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Studies, which was owned by multi-millionaire Robert Bigelow, a hotel impresario. The public was kept in the dark until now regarding what research was being funded.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Us Military#Humanitarian Aid#Us Army#Military Equipment#American#Pentagon#Ap Bae Systems Inc
The Atlantic

Don’t Fight in Another Country’s War

Last Monday, Malcolm Nance, an MSNBC talking head and former sailor in the United States Navy, showed up on the channel by satellite from Ukraine, dressed to kill. He wielded an assault rifle and wore full-camo military dress, including a ballistic helmet, and U.S. and Ukrainian flag patches. About a month ago, he said, he decided he was “done talking.” He then talked about how he had joined Ukraine’s international legion to help the country “fight [against Russia’s] war of extermination—an existential war.” Others have traced a similar journey. Andy Milburn, a journalist and ex-Marine who stopped writing and began training Ukrainians for combat, wrote an article about how he, too, was finished writing articles about Ukraine. “It just started to seem so frivolous,” he wrote, solemnly. “I didn’t want to be an observer.”
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

Putin threatens CIA over seemingly Kremlin-imagined assassination plot

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday accused Western intelligence services, specifically the CIA, of advising Ukraine on how to assassinate a senior Russian propagandist, Vladimir Solovyov. While Putin said his Federal Security Service disrupted the plot against Solovyov, the evidence for the plot's existence is far from convincing. After all,...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Cars
The Independent

Kim Jong-un orders North Korea’s nuclear programme to go ahead at ‘maximum speed’ during military parade

Kim Jong-un has vowed to bolster North Korea’s nuclear forces at “maximum speed” in a defiant speech during a massive military parade on Monday night.In his speech, Mr Kim also made an open threat that North Korea would use its “nuclear forces” against countries that provoked it.The military parade that started late on Monday night showcased the country’s largest-known intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) among other weapons.“We will continue to implement measures aimed at strengthening and developing our country’s nuclear forces at the maximum speed,” Mr Kim told his troops and the crowd gathered for the parade at a Pyongyang...
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
32K+
Followers
26K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy