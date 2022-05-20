ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Takes seat Friday

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Smith is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Guardians' Jose Ramirez: Homers, doubles in loss

Ramirez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and two RBI in Tuesday's loss to the Astros. The third baseman took Framber Valdez deep in the first inning before later adding a double and an RBI groundout later in the contest. The long-ball was Ramirez's 11th of the year, homering in back-to-back games and four times in his last seven contests. Over that stretch, the 29-year-old has batted .296 with four home runs, 11 RBI, five runs and a stolen base. He's now batting .293 with 11 homers, 24 runs, three stolen bases and an MLB-high 43 RBI over 147 at-bats in 39 games this season.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Rays' Wander Franco: May need more days off

Franco is still considered somewhat day-to-day with a quadriceps issue despite the fact the he's in the lineup Tuesday against the Marlins, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Franco is in the lineup Tuesday after missing the last two games, but it sounds as though the Rays expect...
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Cubs' Frank Schwindel: Goes deep in loss

Schwindel went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's loss to the Diamondbacks. Schwindel went deep in the second inning against Arizona starter Madison Bumgarner, giving him his third long ball of the season. Schwindel is playing pretty regularly against lefties, either as the DH or first baseman. Alfonso Rivas enters the mix often against righties, but Schwindel is still seeing plenty of at-bats, even when Rivas plays. Saturday marked Schwindel's 10th consecutive start, while Rivas was on the bench against the southpaw.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Padres' Fernando Tatis: More healing needed before swinging

Tatis (wrist) underwent a bone scan Tuesday which revealed more healing is required before being cleared to swing a bat, Annie Heilbrunn of Bally Sports San Diego reports. Tatis has been taking part in light field work, but he's not yet able to play catch or swing a bat. The 23-year-old is expected to receive another bone scan "sooner rather than later," but it's clear his return to full baseball activities won't happen in the immediate future.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Being treated for Achilles injury

Manager Aaron Boone said after the first game of Sunday's doubleheader against the White Sox that Chapman is receiving treatment for an Achilles injury, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports. Chapman entered Sunday's matinee with the score tied at 1-1 in the bottom of the ninth inning, and he gave up...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Rays' Wander Franco: Hitless in return

Franco went 0-for-4 Tuesday against the Marlins. Franco was in the lineup after missing two games due to a quadriceps injury. He was hitless and grounded out in all four of his plate appearances. More concerning is the fact that Franco is still dealing with discomfort and essentially remains day-to-day, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Padres' Mike Clevinger: Goes on IL with triceps strain

The Padres placed Clevinger on the 15-day injured list Sunday due to a right triceps strain. The severity of the strain isn't known, but it's not an encouraging diagnosis for a pitcher that underwent Tommy John surgery on the same arm in November 2020. With that in mind, Clevinger could end up spending more than the minimum 15 days on the shelf, as the Padres are likely to ease him back slowly even if the triceps strain proves to be a minor concern. After opening the past week in a bullpen role, MacKenzie Gore will start Sunday's game against the Giants and could effectively replace Clevinger if the Padres opt to maintain a five-man rotation. If the Padres elect to go with a six-man setup, Nick Martinez could also recapture a starting role while Clevinger is out.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Mets' Edwin Diaz: Can't convert final out

Diaz (1-1) took the loss and blew the save during Tuesday's 13-12 defeat at the hands of the Giants, allowing two runs on four hits and a walk in two-thirds of an inning. He failed to record a strikeout. Diaz was brought in to protect a one-run lead in the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Anthony Santander: Heads back to bench

Santander will sit Monday against the Yankees, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Santander finds himself on the bench for just the third time all season. He owns a 126 wRC+ on the year, the product of a .233/.351/.411 slash line. Trey Mancini will get the start in right field.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Rays' Yandy Diaz: Not starting Tuesday

Diaz (shoulder) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Marlins, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Tampa Bay will go with Ji-Man Choi and Isaac Paredes as its starters at the corner-infield spots in the series opener while Diaz gets more time off to heal up from his strained left shoulder. Before sitting out Sunday's 7-6 loss to the Orioles with the injury, Diaz had gone 7-for-17 with three runs scored and an RBI over his previous four games. Diaz doesn't look like a candidate to go on the 10-day injured list, as manager Kevin Cash said the 30-year-old is expected to re-enter the lineup Wednesday, according to Topkin.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Leaves start with injury

Peralta was removed from Sunday's start against Washington with an apparent right shoulder injury, Sophia Minnaert of Bally Sports Wisconsin reports. The right-hander gave up two singles and a double to open the fourth inning before gesturing toward the back of his right shoulder and exiting the game. Overall Peralta gave up five runs on six hits with two strikeouts and one walk over three innings, and he'll likely see his record fall to 3-2 with the Brewers facing a significant deficit. The specifics of the injury remain unclear, and he should be considered day-to-day as he continues to be evaluated.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Orioles' Tyler Nevin: Likely set for utility role

Nevin is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports. With Ryan Mountcastle making his way back from the 10-day injured list Saturday, Nevin's time as a regular in the Baltimore lineup looks to be over. He started each of Baltimore's last 14 games at either a corner-infield or corner-outfield spot, slashing .245/.309/.327 during that stretch. Nevin's ability to play four defensive positions and serve as an option at designated hitter still gives him avenues to playing time when one of the Baltimore regulars need a rest, but he'll likely have to settle for more of a part-time role while the team is back to full strength.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Exits for defensive purposes

Mountcastle was removed from Monday's game against the Yankees for defensive purposes, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports. Mountcastle returned to the lineup after experiencing cramps Sunday, but his removal from Monday's contest was for defensive purposes as the Orioles sought to protect a two-run lead. Prior to his exit, Mountcastle went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts and an RBI.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Padres' Drew Pomeranz: Throwing bullpens

Pomeranz (elbow) tossed a bullpen session Saturday and will throw another early this week, the Associated Press reports. Pomeranz has yet to pitch this season after undergoing flexor tendon surgery on his left elbow last August, but he appears to be taking steps toward a return. San Diego is expected to make a decision on his next steps following his next bullpen session, and the left-hander could be getting close to a rehab assignment. A return to big-league action in early-to-mid June appears to be a possibility.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Royals' Kyle Isbel: Late scratch Tuesday

Isbel was scratched from Tuesday's lineup against the Diamondbacks for precautionary reasons due to mild illness symptoms, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports. Isbel was penciled in to start in center field Tuesday, but he was removed from the lineup an hour before first pitch. The 25-year-old should be considered day-to-day until the team updates his status. Dairon Blanco will start in center field in his place.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Orioles' Tyler Nevin: Bound for minors

The Orioles optioned Nevin to Triple-A Norfolk on Monday. Nevin saw a streak of 14 consecutive starts come to an end in Sunday's 7-6 win over the Rays, and his opportunities with the big club were expected to become more scarce moving forward following Ryan Mountcastle's return from the 10-day injured list earlier in the weekend. Rather than keeping Nevin around as a luxury bench piece who would typically only start against left-handed pitching, the Orioles will send the 24-year-old back to Norfolk so he can play on a more frequent basis.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Struggles Monday, snags lucky win

Gonzales (3-4) snatched a win Monday after he pitched 5.1 innings, allowing five runs on eight hits while striking out three against the Athletics. Gonzales was not sharp in Monday's outing, giving up three runs in the fourth inning and two more in the sixth. The eight hits he surrendered matched a season high while he also allowed his ninth homer of the year in the fourth frame off the bat of Chad Pinder. Nonetheless, Gonzales outdueled Athletics starter Zach Logue, who gave up seven runs over 4.2 frames. Prior to Monday, the 30-year-old Gonzales had given up three or fewer runs in all eight of his starts, but the rough outing raised his season-long ERA from 3.08 to a still respectable 3.74 over 43.1 innings.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Reds' Connor Overton: Getting checked by doctor

Reds manager David Bell said that Overton is scheduled to meet with a doctor Monday to have his sore back examined, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Bell suggested that the checkup with the doctor will guide the Reds' decision on whether Overton needs to go on the 15-day injured list. If he's able to avoid the IL, Overton would be lined up to make his next start during the Reds' home series with the Giants over the upcoming weekend.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Orioles' Shed Long: Ready to debut at Norfolk

Triple-A Norfolk activated Long (lower leg) from its 7-day injured list Monday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Long missed the first month of the minor-league season while he continued to recover from October surgery to address a stress fracture in his left leg. He was cleared to begin a rehab assignment at Single-A Delmarva on May 10 before he eventually moved on to High-A Aberdeen. Between the two affiliates, Long appeared in six games and went 3-for-16 with four walks and a run. He should get the opportunity to play on an everyday basis at Norfolk, where he'll try to impress enough to earn a promotion to the Orioles later this summer.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Reds' Aristides Aquino: Contract selected

Aquino's contract was selected by the Reds on Monday. He was sent to the minors when four Reds returned from the restricted list earlier in the day, but he's back again just hours later with TJ Friedl optioned to Triple-A Louisville. Aquino remains an unappealing fantasy option unless he turns things around dramatically at the plate, however, as he's hitting .089/.128/.178 with a 51.1 percent strikeout rate through 16 games.
CINCINNATI, OH

