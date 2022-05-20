ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

How To Connect Apple Pencil To iPad

By Shikhar Mehrotra
SlashGear
SlashGear
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Steve Jobs may have been a stylus-skeptic, but there's no doubting that the Apple Pencil makes drawing, sketching, and navigating on Apple's iPad...

www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Amazon just announced a new $60 tablet

Amazon announced the latest version of its Fire 7 tablet on Wednesday. At $59.99, the tablet is slightly more expensive than its predecessor, but the company is promising longer battery life. The new Fire 7 is available for preorder starting Wednesday and will begin shipping June 29. Amazon announced the...
ELECTRONICS
Financial World

The Apple iPhone 14 is likely coming in September

Apple's upcoming iPhone 14 has been talked about for a long time, and it will continue until September when it will "see the light of day" However, some details about this device are already known. Given the fact that this is a brand new iPhone, fans are eagerly awaiting it, and this time Apple will present four models in the series, but there will still be some changes.
CELL PHONES
The Verge

Apple is reportedly testing iPhones with USB-C

Apple is testing iPhones that swap the Lightning port for USB-C, according to a new Bloomberg report from Apple whisperer Mark Gurman. But you shouldn’t expect to see it in this year’s iPhone lineup, as the changeover wouldn’t happen until 2023 “at the earliest,” Gurman says. The report follows reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo’s tweets this week indicating Apple would swap to USB-C in the second half of 2023, which is presumably when that year’s iPhone lineup will be released.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipad Air#Ipad Mini#The Apple Pencil
ZDNet

Will your iPhone be obsolete by the end of the year?

IOS 16 is on the horizon, and that means a period of uncertainty for those running older handsets. When iOS 15 dropped last September, all iPhones that were able to run iOS 14 got that update, which is quite remarkable given that the older handsets were six years old at the time.
CELL PHONES
Daily Mail

How much is YOUR old iPod worth? Apple's retro gadgets are selling for THOUSANDS on eBay as the tech giant announces it's discontinuing the devices after 20 years

This week Apple announced that it is discontinuing the iPod – one of its most successful products that revolutionised the way we listen to music. Apple launched its first iPod Classic back in 2001 with a $399 price tag, which shocked fans who had become accustomed to using significantly cheaper portable CD players and Walkmans.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Best 2-in-1 Laptop for 2022

CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. The best two-in-one laptops offer versatility like no other. The devices like the Surface Pro 8 offer a super-flexible work environment where you can type on the go and detach the display when needed. The segment is growing lately because people value flexibility in getting work done. The best two-in-one laptops help you do more than a traditional laptop without a significant increase in size, weight or price.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
iPad
makeuseof.com

5 Reasons to Get a Wireless Charger for Your iPhone

If you’re looking for a way to upgrade your iPhone experience, picking up a wireless charger could be a great option for you. Choosing wireless charging and finally ditching the cord on your iPhone is easier than ever. If you’ve picked up a new iPhone in the last couple of years, it more than likely already supports wireless charging. And unlike the early days of wireless charging, you don’t have to make a big sacrifice when it comes to charging speed.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

How to mirror your iPhone screen to your TV wirelessly

If you own an iPhone and a TV you will be pleased to know the number of ways that you can mirror your iPhone to your large screen entertainment system wirelessly. Allowing you to watch movies, view photographs or simply browse the web on a larger screen from the comfort of your couch. This is also useful when sharing items with friends and family and allows you to quickly show a group of people photographs from your latest adventure or family celebration.
CELL PHONES
CNET

iOS 15.5 Is Here: The New iPhone Features Apple Just Released

The latest iOS update from Apple has arrived. After a developer beta phase, iOS 15.5 is now publicly available to download on your iPhone (here's what you should know before installing iOS 15.5 on your phone). The operating system didn't change too much from iOS 15.4, but it does bring some small upgrades and improvements to apps that lay the groundwork for larger iPhone updates in the future (maybe in the form of iOS 16). Instead of bigger new features like Universal Control, iOS 15.5 offers updates to Apple Cash, Photo Memories and the podcasts app, to name a few.
CELL PHONES
Inyerself

Making Apple's Carplay Truly Wireless!

Jeffrey Clos is a participant in the Amazon Associates LLC associates program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking toAmazon.com. There are some links within this article to the described product.
idropnews.com

Apple Announces Details of WWDC 2022 Keynote | Here’s What to Expect

Although Apple announced its 2022 Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) early last month, it didn’t share any specific details on the schedule at that time. However, with WWDC expected to kick off in just under two weeks, Apple has announced the highlights, including the Apple Keynote, Platforms State of the Union, and Apple Design Awards.
BUSINESS
SlashGear

Apple's Mixed Reality Headset Reportedly Just Hit A Big Milestone

Virtual reality fans have been following rumors of an Apple VR headset since rumors of such a device first emerged all the way back in the early 2010s. Even as far back as April 2018, we reported that the wayward Apple headset was rumored to be a standalone mixed reality headset (supporting both VR and AR) that could include an 8K display for each of a wearer's eyes. The rumor mill hasn't slowed down much since then; in January 2022, we reported that Bloomberg had Apple's mixed reality headset pegged for a 2023 release window. This is likely due in part to the ongoing global electronics chip shortages that began back in 2020, at the beginning of the global COVID-19 pandemic, which appears to have taken a bite out of Apple's bottom line in recent months.
ELECTRONICS
SlashGear

SlashGear

49K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy