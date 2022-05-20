How To Connect Apple Pencil To iPad

Virtual reality fans have been following rumors of an Apple VR headset since rumors of such a device first emerged all the way back in the early 2010s. Even as far back as April 2018, we reported that the wayward Apple headset was rumored to be a standalone mixed reality headset (supporting both VR and AR) that could include an 8K display for each of a wearer's eyes. The rumor mill hasn't slowed down much since then; in January 2022, we reported that Bloomberg had Apple's mixed reality headset pegged for a 2023 release window. This is likely due in part to the ongoing global electronics chip shortages that began back in 2020, at the beginning of the global COVID-19 pandemic, which appears to have taken a bite out of Apple's bottom line in recent months.

