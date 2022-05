Season 3 of Netflix's The Umbrella Academy is almost here. Based on musician Gerard Way and illustrator Gabriel Bá's graphic novel series of the same name, and created by Steve Blackman and developed by Moon Knight head writer Jeremy Slater, The Umbrella Academy is one of the most highly anticipated Netflix shows to return following Season 2, which premiered in 2019. Netflix dropped the first official trailer for the new season on Thursday, giving us our first in-depth look at what is in store for the Hargreeves siblings following their jump back to the present (or future, depending on how you look at it!) Let's break down that action-packed trailer, starting with: What on earth is a kugelblitz?

