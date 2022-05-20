ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Beach, FL

Mango’s Tropical Cafe South Beach Announces their UKRAINE CRISIS FUNDRAISER on Sunday, June 12th in Partnership with Global Empowerment Mission (GEM), City of Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce, the Miami Beach Police Athletic League and Cartel Baggers Autotronics

By Miami Beach Chamber
communitynewspapers.com
 4 days ago

Mango’s Tropical Cafe CEO and Founder and local philanthropist David Wallack has recently returned from a week-long trip to Warsaw Poland, to create a partnership with Global Empowerment Mission (GEM) and Mango’s for a Ukraine Crisis Fundraiser, set for Sunday, June 12th at Mango’s South Beach. Wallack plans to raise ongoing...

communitynewspapers.com

Comments / 0

Related
communitynewspapers.com

Ignacio Permuy elected new chair of Miami Development Review Board

Ignacio Permuy, president of Coral Gables-based Permuy Architecture, has been elected the new chair of the Urban Development Review Board (UDRB) of the City of Miami. The UDRB is a key public board responsible for reviewing all major developments in Miami of more than 200,000 square feet for approval and adherence to the Miami 21 zoning code. It is composed of leading architects and planners from the community appointed by the Miami City Commission.
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

GMCVB announces new vice president of Convention Sales

The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) has appointed Alex Batista as the next vice president of Convention Sales. In his position, Batista will be responsible for positioning Miami and Miami Beach as a premier destination by managing the daily sales activities of the organization. He will assist senior vice president of Convention Sales & Services, Carol Motley, in developing and implementing strategic plans to drive meetings and conventions to Miami and Miami Beach.
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

All Kids Included Announces 16th Annual Family Arts Festival, May 7

All Kids Included (AKI) announces its 16th annual Family Arts Festival, a free, multidisciplinary community arts event for children and families with and without disabilities on Saturday, May 7, 2022. The event, held at the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center (SMDCAC) in Cutler Bay from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., will feature live performances, interactive arts activities, book giveaways, food vendors, and more.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
City
Miami Beach, FL
Miami Beach, FL
Society
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Miami Beach, FL
Food & Drinks
Miami, FL
Food & Drinks
Local
Florida Society
Miami, FL
Society
Miami, FL
Lifestyle
State
Texas State
City
Mango, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Miami Beach, FL
Lifestyle
communitynewspapers.com

BLUE MAN GROUP RETURNS TO the arsht center THIS SUMMER

More than 35 million people around the world have experienced BLUE MAN GROUP (@bluemangroup) and now the smash hit phenomenon returns to the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County (@arshtcenter) for a limited engagement this summer beginning June 29 through July 3, 2022. This production features everything audiences know and love about BLUE MAN GROUP—signature drumming, colorful moments of creativity and quirky comedy. The men are still blue, but the rest is all new! South Florida fans are encouraged to join the Blue Men in a joyful experience that unites audiences of all ages complete with pulsing, original music, custom-made instruments, surprise audience interaction and hilarious absurdity.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Deering Estate to participate in Blue Star Museums, offering free admission to military personnel and their families this summer

Deering Estate will join museums nationwide by participating in Blue Star Museums, a program which provides free admission to our nation’s active duty military personnel and their families during the summer. The 2022 program begins on Saturday, May 21, 2022, Armed Forces Day, and ends on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, Labor Day.
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

The Palace Gardens among U.S. News & World Report’s ‘Best’

This slideshow requires JavaScript. The Palace Group’s independent and assisted living communities in Miami, Coral. Gables, Homestead and Weston have earned the highest possible rating from U.S. News & World Report in this year’s inaugural Best Senior Living ratings. The prestigious news and consumer magazine recognized two of...
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

‘Fire Figure Fantasy’: Selections from ICA Miami’s Collection

“Fire Figure Fantasy” is the Institute of Contemporary Art Miami’s first major exhibition to showcase its permanent collection, with a focus on recent acquisitions. The exhibition is on display through October. Since its founding in 2014, ICA Miami has established itself as a singular voice in artistic stewardship...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Capponi
communitynewspapers.com

Coral Gables Community Foundation Awards Nearly $400K in Scholarships

The Coral Gables Community Foundation doubled down on its support for college scholarships in 2022, with awards totaling nearly $400,000 — a 60 percent increase over the year earlier. The growth is attributed to generous, engaged and visionary fund holders joining the foundation to award more scholarships than ever.
CORAL GABLES, FL
communitynewspapers.com

HPACG celebrates 100 years of Deering Estate’s Stone House

The Historic Preservation Association of Coral Gables successfully achieved another unique event as part of its destination series titled “A Stone’s Throw Away: 100 Years of the Deering Stone House.”. The recent affair shared the legacy of architect Phineas Paist who, aside from designing the custom-built Mediterranean Revival...
CORAL GABLES, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Positive People in Pinecrest : Neptune Peterson

Gulliver Prep Senior Neptune Peterson is the Prep’s Silver Knight nominee in the area of English and Literature. Peterson is a poet, writing poetry on an old manual typewriter that is partially refurbished. “I like the fact it doesn’t work well,” Peterson says. “It makes me think out my...
PINECREST, FL
communitynewspapers.com

May Gringo Bingo event supports Afghan refugee effort

This slideshow requires JavaScript. Coral Gables Woman’s Club’s May 3 Gringo Bingo fundraiser hosted by Clutch Burger was another successful night raising more than $1,600 that the club will share this month with the Afghan refugee effort through RAA. Hundreds of Afghan refugees who worked with our government...
CORAL GABLES, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Humanitarian Aid#Police#Food Drink#Charity#Ukraine Crisis Fundraiser#Founder#Gem
communitynewspapers.com

United Way of Broward County’s Commission on Behavioral Health & Drug prevention hosted 7th annual behavioral health conference: The Power of Prevention

More than 400 health professionals from across the region joined United Way of Broward County’s Commission on Behavioral Health & Drug Prevention, in collaboration with Broward Behavioral Health Coalition, Florida Department of Children and Families, FHE Health and Signature Grand, for the 7th Annual Behavioral Health Conference: The Power Of Prevention, where renowned psychologists, professors, trauma and grief specialists, DEI experts and prevention specialists provided crucial continuing education to Broward’s behavioral health professionals.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
communitynewspapers.com

‘Dig Like Kim’ volleyball tournament a great success

On Sunday May 15 the Village of Palmetto Bay hosted the 2nd Annual “Dig Like Kim” Sand Volleyball Tournament Fundraiser, an event honoring the late Kimberly Latshaw-Ortiz, a championship winning volleyball player and coach at area schools, as well as a supporter and advocate of helping kids and the community.
PALMETTO BAY, FL
communitynewspapers.com

SFSO Orchestra to present Summer Chamber Music Series in Miami area

South Florida Symphony Orchestra (SFSO) will present its Summer Chamber Music Series on May 26, June 25 and July 21 in the Miami area. This series will offer music lovers a chance to enjoy the classics in a more personal, intimate atmosphere. “Our Summer Music Chamber Series is a great...
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Braddock is UM’s Ultimate Fan

There are plenty of Miami Hurricane fans who claim to bleed orange and green. But perhaps no UM fan can top the devotion of G. Holmes Braddock. The 96-year-old retired insurance agent and World War II veteran has been attending Canes football games since he was a student at the University of Miami in 1946. He has attended nearly every UM home football game for 75 years. Photo by Al Diaz of the Miami Herald.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
communitynewspapers.com

Arts Education…My Two Favorite Words

This slideshow requires JavaScript. I was one of the lucky ones. I was born to a mother who was a concert pianist, a father who was an artist…my sister had the gift of a golden voice, trained to be an opera singer and ultimately turned to the Broadway Stage. As for myself, I read music before I read words, learning the violin from age four, ballet classes from age six (taking on contemporary dance at age seven), acting lessons from age nine and stayed with all of these disciplines through my degrees at Northwestern University.
PINECREST, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

Everyday we are grateful for our Law Enforcement Officers. Thank you for protecting our communities and always being part of the great things happening not only in District 9, but in the entire Miami-Dade County!. Miami-Dade Police Department. City of Homestead Police Department. Florida City Police Department.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Landscaper arrested for illegal dumping

The Miami-Dade County Department of Solid Waste Management’s (DSWM) Special Investigations Unit (SIU) recently caught a landscaping employee who allegedly dumped waste illegally in the area of SW 226 Terrace and SW 118 Avenue. Officers with the DSWM SIU worked with the Miami-Dade Police Department’s (MDPD) Illegal Dumping Unit, who arrested the worker.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
communitynewspapers.com

‘Claws for Kids’ raises over $175K for Boys & Girls Clubs

More than 300 supporters enjoyed lunch at Joe’s Stone Crab in Miami Beach for Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade’s 11th annual “Claws for Kids” in memory of Judy Kramer on May 3. Guests enjoyed delicious stone crabs and other signature menu items without the wait...
MIAMI BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy