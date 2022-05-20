Mango’s Tropical Cafe South Beach Announces their UKRAINE CRISIS FUNDRAISER on Sunday, June 12th in Partnership with Global Empowerment Mission (GEM), City of Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce, the Miami Beach Police Athletic League and Cartel Baggers Autotronics

This slideshow requires JavaScript. I was one of the lucky ones. I was born to a mother who was a concert pianist, a father who was an artist…my sister had the gift of a golden voice, trained to be an opera singer and ultimately turned to the Broadway Stage. As for myself, I read music before I read words, learning the violin from age four, ballet classes from age six (taking on contemporary dance at age seven), acting lessons from age nine and stayed with all of these disciplines through my degrees at Northwestern University.

