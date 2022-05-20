Mango’s Tropical Cafe South Beach Announces their UKRAINE CRISIS FUNDRAISER on Sunday, June 12th in Partnership with Global Empowerment Mission (GEM), City of Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce, the Miami Beach Police Athletic League and Cartel Baggers Autotronics
Mango’s Tropical Cafe CEO and Founder and local philanthropist David Wallack has recently returned from a week-long trip to Warsaw Poland, to create a partnership with Global Empowerment Mission (GEM) and Mango’s for a Ukraine Crisis Fundraiser, set for Sunday, June 12th at Mango’s South Beach. Wallack plans to raise ongoing...communitynewspapers.com
