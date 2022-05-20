A Powerful Nature Based Experience: Release Stress, Breath Fresh Air, Get Moving!

More than 35 million people around the world have experienced BLUE MAN GROUP (@bluemangroup) and now the smash hit phenomenon returns to the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County (@arshtcenter) for a limited engagement this summer beginning June 29 through July 3, 2022. This production features everything audiences know and love about BLUE MAN GROUP—signature drumming, colorful moments of creativity and quirky comedy. The men are still blue, but the rest is all new! South Florida fans are encouraged to join the Blue Men in a joyful experience that unites audiences of all ages complete with pulsing, original music, custom-made instruments, surprise audience interaction and hilarious absurdity.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO