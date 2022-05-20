A Powerful Nature Based Experience: Release Stress, Breath Fresh Air, Get Moving!

Addiction is a disease. It does not discriminate based on age, race, education, religion, or socio-economic divisions. It isolates the addict from family, friends, and—many times—their religious community. In addition, the family of the addict often feels shame and isolation and is embarrassed to be “outed” in their religious home. This has been true for many Jews and their families who have suffered from this disease and have felt the shame and stigma of addiction. Instead of turning to their synagogue for spiritual and social support, they felt unwelcome. Temple Beth Am in Pinecrest has been working hard to eliminate the stigma of addiction.
Comments / 0