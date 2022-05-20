ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Beach, FL

A Powerful Nature Based Experience: Release Stress, Breath Fresh Air, Get Moving!

By Miami Beach Chamber
communitynewspapers.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet Outside and Go Within! Join Kate Doyle, certified Kripalu Mindful Outdoor Guide, yoga and meditation teacher, and wellness coach for this one-of-a-kind outdoor experience. Having a mindful connection with the...

communitynewspapers.com

Comments / 0

iheart.com

3 Florida Beaches Among The Best For Budget Vacations

It's no secret that things have gotten more expensive over the last year, especially gas prices. With these price hikes affecting everyday living, it's time to start looking for cheaper destinations for vacations. Enter Cheapism, which found the best beaches for budget vacations. According to their list, three Florida destinations...
FLORIDA STATE
Miami New Times

Fox's Sherron Inn to Be Revived This Summer

For seven decades, Fox's Sherron Inn served drinks and good grub to the people of Miami. In July 2015, the lounge, equally famous for its fried chicken and red Naugahyde booths, closed its doors to make way for a mixed-use building. Now, seven years later, Chris Hudnall and Randy Alonso...
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

MIA projects record travel, full parking garages this weekend

With passenger traffic at Miami International Airport up 17 percent over the last 30 days compared to the same period pre-pandemic, the airport is projecting its busiest Memorial Day weekend ever. MIA is currently averaging 150,000 passengers per day, compared to 126,000 per day during its record-setting year in 2019.
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

BLUE MAN GROUP RETURNS TO the arsht center THIS SUMMER

More than 35 million people around the world have experienced BLUE MAN GROUP (@bluemangroup) and now the smash hit phenomenon returns to the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County (@arshtcenter) for a limited engagement this summer beginning June 29 through July 3, 2022. This production features everything audiences know and love about BLUE MAN GROUP—signature drumming, colorful moments of creativity and quirky comedy. The men are still blue, but the rest is all new! South Florida fans are encouraged to join the Blue Men in a joyful experience that unites audiences of all ages complete with pulsing, original music, custom-made instruments, surprise audience interaction and hilarious absurdity.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
miamionthecheap.com

Free kids’ movies in Pembroke Pines

The Children’s Summer Film Festival is returning to Pembroke Pines, with free kids’ films indoors this summer. Films are select Saturdays at 10 a.m. at the Theater of The Performing Arts, 17195 Sheridan Street, Pembroke Pines. Films are rated G or PG. The films include. July 2 “Scooby-Doo”...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Deering Estate to participate in Blue Star Museums, offering free admission to military personnel and their families this summer

Deering Estate will join museums nationwide by participating in Blue Star Museums, a program which provides free admission to our nation’s active duty military personnel and their families during the summer. The 2022 program begins on Saturday, May 21, 2022, Armed Forces Day, and ends on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, Labor Day.
MIAMI, FL
calleochonews.com

If you are living in Miami you can count on these 10 things

Living in Miami is an incredibly unique experience, full of some wonderful experiences. Living in Miami is a dream for thousands of people who are currently either enjoying this experience or working to make their dream come true. It’s an incredible place to call home, full of opportunity and excitement, as well as tons of facilities and opportunities.
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

HPACG celebrates 100 years of Deering Estate’s Stone House

The Historic Preservation Association of Coral Gables successfully achieved another unique event as part of its destination series titled “A Stone’s Throw Away: 100 Years of the Deering Stone House.”. The recent affair shared the legacy of architect Phineas Paist who, aside from designing the custom-built Mediterranean Revival...
CORAL GABLES, FL
newsakmi.com

Israel’s El Al Will Move Its US Head Office To Miami

Israeli flag carrier El Al has announced that it will relocate its US head office from New York to Miami. The new head office will be located in a Miami building owned by Kenny Rozenberg, the airline’s controlling shareholder. The change was reported as part of the airline’s first-quarter...
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Miami's Luckiest Tenants Live in These $900-a-Month Art Deco Apartments

The rent is too damn high all across Miami — unless you're one of the lucky residents of a Little Havana apartment building where tenants pay a paltry $900 a month even after their landlord implemented sweeping renovations. Before restoration efforts began, Dade Heritage Trust executive director Chris Rupp...
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Positive People in Pinecrest : Neptune Peterson

Gulliver Prep Senior Neptune Peterson is the Prep’s Silver Knight nominee in the area of English and Literature. Peterson is a poet, writing poetry on an old manual typewriter that is partially refurbished. “I like the fact it doesn’t work well,” Peterson says. “It makes me think out my...
PINECREST, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Arts Education…My Two Favorite Words

This slideshow requires JavaScript. I was one of the lucky ones. I was born to a mother who was a concert pianist, a father who was an artist…my sister had the gift of a golden voice, trained to be an opera singer and ultimately turned to the Broadway Stage. As for myself, I read music before I read words, learning the violin from age four, ballet classes from age six (taking on contemporary dance at age seven), acting lessons from age nine and stayed with all of these disciplines through my degrees at Northwestern University.
PINECREST, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Temple Beth Am Offers Support for Recovery from Addiction in the Jewish Community

Addiction is a disease. It does not discriminate based on age, race, education, religion, or socio-economic divisions. It isolates the addict from family, friends, and—many times—their religious community. In addition, the family of the addict often feels shame and isolation and is embarrassed to be “outed” in their religious home. This has been true for many Jews and their families who have suffered from this disease and have felt the shame and stigma of addiction. Instead of turning to their synagogue for spiritual and social support, they felt unwelcome. Temple Beth Am in Pinecrest has been working hard to eliminate the stigma of addiction.
PINECREST, FL
wflx.com

Memorial Day Events in South Florida

Ceremony - 9 a.m. - 10 a.m. The event honors the sacrifice made for our freedoms. There will be drills, music, and a reserved section for Gold Star Families. 451 SW 4th Ave. Concert - 7 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. A free concert under the stars with the band Krescendo...
BOCA RATON, FL

