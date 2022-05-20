ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonneville County, ID

Deputies remind Idahoans to “Click it Don’t Risk It”

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies are taking part in a statewide effort to increase seat belt use in Idaho.

Now through Memorial Day weekend, additional patrols will be in high traffic areas enforcing Idaho’s seat belt law and educating motorists why it’s important to use them.

According to the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD), in 2020, there were 86 unbuckled passenger vehicle occupants killed in crashes in Idaho. Seat belts have an effective rate of nearly 50 percent meaning 43 of those people could have beensaved had they been buckled up.

A recent survey by the ITD found that nearly 83 percent of Idahoans use their seat belt, however Idaho is still below the national average of just over 90 percent.

“It’s simple, using your seatbelt is the most effective way to protect yourself and your family. Seatbelts only work when you use them, making it a habit for the whole family to buckle up makes that safety aspect an automatic priority,” Sheriff Sam Hulse said.

Grants through ITD’s Office of Highway Safety help find the extra patrols that will run through Memorial Day Weekend. The holiday weekend represents the unofficial beginning of summer and the beginning of the 100 Deadliest Days of Summer – a time where fatal crashes typically increase.

Deputies want everyone to safely enjoy the summer and that begins by buckling up. Officers will be out doing their part to keep families whole, that’s why they’re asking you to “click it don’t risk it.”

guest
just a ruse to pull you over and stick a nose inside your rig..if America were really a free country,it would be a personal choice matter!

