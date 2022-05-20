Pause 4 Paws bingo party May 25

Pause 4 Paws, a Plymouth-based nonprofit that supports pet rescue organizations, is sponsoring a bingo party at 6 p.m. May 25 at the Medina Entertainment Center, 500 Highway 55 in Medina, to benefit dogs and cats in need.

There will be appetizers and an evening of bingo as well as a fun time. KFAN radio celebrities from the Powertrip Morning Show will be the callers.

Pause 5 Paws is a nonprofit 501c(3) all-volunteer organization. It is currently raising money to provide funds for emergency medical and dental care. The past few months Pause 4 Paws has been called upon more than usual to fund surgeries, diagnostics, dental procedures ultrasounds, X-rays and other medical care for cats and dogs in need.

Pause 4 Paws helps support spay/neuter clinics, cover vet costs for animals not affiliated with rescues and provide pet food and supplies for cats and dogs. Pause 4 Paws also continues to support Minnesota Native American communities by directing food and spay/neuter resources to the reservations.

The bingo event will help to ensure that Pause 4 Paws keeps providing the care that is needed for rescue animals to be provided a “New Leash on Life.”

Seating is limited. Visit www.pause4pawsmn.org to make a reservation. Payment at the door of $30 must be either check or cash per the State of Minnesota Gambling Commission.