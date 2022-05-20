ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

One person shot and killed in Saint Paul’s North End neighborhood

By Daily Planet
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaint Paul police are investigating after a person was shot and killed in the city’s North End neighborhood Thursday night. Multiple 911 callers reported hearing gunshots fired on the 200 block of Maryland Avenue West at about 10:30 p.m. Officers rushed to the scene and found...

