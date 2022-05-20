ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ramsey County, MN

Man dies after being shot during domestic dispute in Saint Paul

By Daily Planet
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man died hours after being shot during a domestic dispute in Saint Paul’s Frogtown neighborhood early Friday morning. A woman called 911 at about 12:15 a.m. and told dispatchers in the Ramsey County Emergency Communications Center that a man had been shot inside a car near the intersection of Sherburne...

