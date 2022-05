The 119th Commencement of Southern Nazarene University took place on Saturday, May 14. Two commencement services occurred in celebration of the 342 May 2022 graduates—the College of Undergraduate Studies conferred 184 degrees and the College of Professional and Graduate Studies conferred 158. This spring also marked the second graduating cohort of SNU’s Doctor of Education program with 7 doctoral degrees conferred.

BETHANY, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO