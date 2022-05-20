Severe Weather Statement issued for Bedford by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-22 19:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-22 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Anne Arundel; Baltimore; Baltimore City; Calvert; Charles; Harford; Howard; Prince Georges; St. Marys The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for The southeastern District of Columbia Baltimore City in northern Maryland Anne Arundel County in central Maryland Southeastern Howard County in central Maryland Northwestern St. Marys County in southern Maryland Calvert County in southern Maryland Southern Harford County in northern Maryland Southeastern Baltimore County in northern Maryland Prince Georges County in central Maryland Charles County in southern Maryland King George County in central Virginia * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 725 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Milford Mill to 7 miles east of Massaponax, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Baltimore, Columbia, Waldorf, Bowie, Severn, Annapolis, Clinton, Pikesville, Crofton, Middle River, Fort Washington, Greenbelt, Elkridge, Riviera Beach, Forestville, Largo, Coral Hills, Bladensburg, La Plata and Mayo. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO