Mid-City apartment dwellers going on 10 days without hot water after gas leak

A gas leak at a large apartment complex in Mid-City have left dozens of tenants without hot water or heat for nearly two weeks now.

The residents at the 32-unit Stanford Apartments, 636 S. Cochran Ave., say a gas leak happened at the building nearly 10 days ago. So the gas to the building was turned off – and never turned back on again.

Since then, residents have had no hot water at home. They say they have not been able to take hot showers or do laundry in the building.

"We're taking cold showers, people getting mad," resident Tony Lewis said. "It's a health problem. We need to stay in a hotel."

The building's owner claims the problem was the Gas Company's responsibility, so he is refusing to pay to repair the leak in the gas pipes.

The owner of the Stanford Apartments has not responded to a call for comment.