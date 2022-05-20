Former Pitt G Onyebuchi Ezeakudo Finds New Home

The former walk-on guard for the Pittsburgh Panthers will spend his last season as a graduate transfer.

PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Panthers guard Onyebuchi Ezeakudo had two options upon graduating from Pitt with a degree in biomedical engineering - move on from basketball and pursue a career in medicine, or spend one more year playing college basketball. He chose the latter.

After spending four years at Pitt and four with the men's basketball team, Ezeakudo announced on Thursday evening that he will use his final year of eligibility as a graduate transfer at Radford.

Ezeakudo slowly worked his way from ordinary student to valuable contributor during his tenure with the Panthers. He joined the program as a practice player, impressed coaches to the point that they rostered him as a walk-on and played well enough in live games to earn a scholarship during his senior year.

This past season, he averaged a career-high 18.6 minutes per game, knocked down 38% of his 3-pointers and was a "pest" on defense according to teammate John Hugley.

