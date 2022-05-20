ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma Senate approves rollback of Fallin-era Tax Hike

By Ray Carter, Center for Independent Journalism, The Oklahoma City Sentinel
The Oklahoma City Sentinel
The Oklahoma City Sentinel
 5 days ago

The Oklahoma Senate has voted to repeal one of the many tax increases imposed by the GOP Legislature during the administration of former Gov. Mary Fallin, tacitly conceding that prior tax increases are now contributing to the inflationary stresses harming working families statewide. Senate Bill 1075 repeals a 1.25-percent sales tax imposed on automobile purchases in 2017, when lawmakers were engaged in a flurry of tax-hiking efforts that culminated in 2018 with the largest tax increases in state history.( http://www.oklegislature.gov/BillInfo.aspx?Bill=sb1075&Session=2200 ) “Oklahomans have had to endure so much throughout the pandemic, including skyrocketing inflation,” said state Sen. Kim David, R-Porter. “The price of vehicles, like most other products, has climbed significantly. Eliminating this sales tax will lessen some of the financial burden for hardworking Oklahomans as our state and nation continue to recover from the economic impacts of the pandemic.” Cars.com reported that during the first quarter of 2017, the year Oklahoma lawmakers first imposed the new car tax, the average price on a new car ran $31,400 after incentives. But earlier this month, Kelley Blue Book reported that new car buyers were paying an average of $46,526. That’s an increase of 48 percent. According to the CarGurus website, the average price of a used car in 2017 ranged from just over $17,500 to $21,590, depending on the brand. But used-car prices surged beginning in the COVID shutdown in 2020 and currently range between $28,000 and roughly $30,800.( https://www.cargurus.com/Cars/price-trends/ ) That’s an increase of 60 percent for the lowest average-priced used-car sales. The amount of state car tax payment owed by Oklahomans has grown in tandem with skyrocketing car prices, increasing the overall price of a vehicle purchase and further putting automobiles out of reach for many working families. A fiscal analysis projects that the repeal of the car tax will save Oklahomans $188.3 million in the coming state budget year, which begins on July 1, 2022.( http://webserver1.lsb.state.ok.us/cf_pdf/2021-22%20SUPPORT%20DOCUMENTS/impact%20statements/fiscal/Senate/SB1075%20CS%20FI.PDF ) S.B. 1075 passed the Senate on a 35-9 vote that broke along party lines.( http://webserver1.lsb.state.ok.us/cf/2021-22%20SUPPORT%20DOCUMENTS/votes/Senate/SB1075_VOTES.HTM ) Despite having historic surpluses, S.B. 1075 was the only significant tax-relief measure announced by legislative leaders as part of this year’s state budget agreement. NOTE: This article first appeared online here: https://www.ocpathink.org/post/senate-approves-rollback-of-fallin-era-tax-hike ... It is re-posted here with permission. Ray Carter is a veteran news reporter who now directs the Center for Independent Journalism. His stories often appear in The Oklahoma City Sentinel print edition, and online.

Comments / 0

Related
The Oklahoma City Sentinel

U.S. Rep. Stephanie Bice draws conservative primary opponent as she seeks reelection in Oklahoma’s Fifth Congressional District

U.S. Representative Stephanie Bice told The Oklahoma City Sentinel in a recent interview, “I am seeking re-election to continue the work I’ve been doing over the last year and a half as a member of Congress; to fight the Biden Administration’s repeated gross overreach, to protect Oklahoma’s oil and gas industry, to put a stop to the Democrats far-left socialist agenda that threatens to fundamentally change this great nation.” Asked to name three most important issues facing citizens, voter and taxpayers in Oklahoma and around the nation, Bice commented: “First and foremost, protecting Oklahoma’s oil and gas industry is paramount....
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
The Oklahoma City Sentinel

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt hosted 2022 Western Prosperity Roundtable

The 2022 forum for the Western Prosperity Roundtable was hosted by Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on May 17 and 18 at the 21c Museum Hotel Oklahoma City.The Roundtable was a project of the Western Governors Association. Gov. Stitt opened the Roundtable by touting the recent growth of his state’s economy and highlighting the significant opportunities throughout the region to continue this growth, including manufacturing electric vehicles, producing hydrogen fuel, securing a domestic supply of critical minerals and expanding access to broadband. “Everybody wants the best opportunity for wage growth, everybody wants the best opportunity for our kids coming out of...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Oklahoma City Sentinel

Statement From Senate Democrats on passage of FY 2023 budget

Oklahoma City -- Wednesday (May 18), the State Senate voted 34-13 (one member was excused) to approved the Fiscal Year 2023 state budget unveiled yesterday by the Republican leadership of the Legislature. (https://www.city-sentinel.com/government/republican-legislative-leaders-release-fiscal-year-2023-oklahoma-state-budget/article_dcc81238-d62d-11ec-b0a5-47bd792b3f41.html) Members of the majority caucus overwhelmingly supported the budget (Senate Bill 1040) in Wednesday's vote. The nine Democrats in the upper chamber were united against the budget, and were joined by four Republicans. One member was excused from the vote. Wednesday afternoon, the Oklahoma Senate Democratic Caucus released the following trio of statements concerning the FY 2023 General Appropriations bill: “This is a budget of missed opportunities....
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
The Oklahoma City Sentinel

McGirt repercussions lead to Stitt Veto

CS website McGirt repercussions Stitt veto 5-13-22dated today (Friday) but good for 1 a.m. posting on Saturday WARNING -- I usually work around the links ... but they are VERY important in this one. Take the time, please, to insert them ...please retain my use of bold or italics, and of course the links Category: TribalBREAKING Saying he will not support legislation that weakens Oklahoma’s state sovereignty, Gov. Kevin Stitt has vetoed a bill that would have required state law enforcement officials to enforce rulings handed down by tribal courts. House Bill 3501 would have required the Department of Public...
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Cars
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Cars
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
State
Oklahoma State
The Oklahoma City Sentinel

April 2022 Oklahoma General Revenue Fund collections exceed $1 billion

Oklahoma City — General Revenue Fund (GRF) collections in April totaled $1,162.8 million, which is $282.7 million, or 32.1%, above the monthly estimate.This is $426.2 million, or 57.9%, above collections in April 2021.Total GRF collections through the first 10 months of fiscal year 2022 are $6.9 billion, which is $1.4 billion, or 24.7%, above the estimate, and $1.4 billion, or 25.1%, above prior year collections for the same period. “This is the first year since 2019 that we've returned to the standard April income tax filing deadline, and that played a large role in the monthly collections topping $1 billion...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
The Oklahoma City Sentinel

Anti-Stitt Postcard is Despicable

When I received a postcard from a group calling itself the Sooner State Leadership Fund, trashing Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, picturing him as commuting the sentence of a murderer, it brought back some bad memories for me. When I was running for state representative back in 1996, I was enjoying a 12-point lead in a poll taken by the Oklahoma Republican Party. The party had done polls in about a half-dozen legislative races, and the results all confirmed the polling – except mine. Rather than winning by 12 points, I actually lost by less than 200 votes. I won the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Oklahoma City Sentinel

Oklahoma Treasurer Randy McDaniel says April Collections Shatter Record High

Gross Receipts to the Treasury in April surged to a record high driven by income tax payments, but other indicators point to a cautionary outlook, State Treasurer Randy McDaniel announced Wednesday (May 4). April gross receipts of $2.04 billion, an all-time high, are up 37 percent from a year ago and mark the first time collections for any month have topped $2 billion.The previous record was $1.58 billion set in April 2019. For the month, combined individual and corporate income tax payments totaled $1.1 billion....
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Oklahoma City Sentinel

Wade wades in: Rev. Burleson is minister, writer, former Baptist Convention president – and Congressional Candidate

On February 1, Wade Burleson of Enid, Oklahoma, a minister, writer, and the former President of the Baptist General Convention of Oklahoma, announced that he had officially filed as a Republican candidate for Oklahoma's 3rd Congressional District. By May 1, his quiet days of quietly campaigning to seize the Republican Party nomination from long-time incumbent U.S. Rep. Frank Lucas were over. Truth is, Burleson was never really quiet. It’s just...
ENID, OK
The Oklahoma City Sentinel

The Oklahoma City Sentinel

Oklahoma State
60
Followers
119
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

The City Sentinel is a monthly newspaper serving Downtown, Central and Northwest Oklahoma City. Focusing on community and neighborhood news, The City Sentinel is THE source for news for the heart of Oklahoma City.

 https://www.city-sentinel.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy