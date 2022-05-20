Antique Farmhouse for Sale in Redding: 46 Dayton Road

BRIDGEPORT, CT – Connecticut Humanities, the statewide, nonprofit affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH), awarded the Bridgeport Downtown Special Services District (DSSD) a $22,300 CT Cultural Fund Operating Support Grant (CTCFOSG). The Bridgeport DSSD is using the funding to expand its Colorful Bridgeport creative placemaking programming, initiated in 2019 to build the reputation of the Downtown as a friendly, eclectic business and residential community flourishing at the intersection of commerce, community, and culture(s). The Bridgeport DSSD has engaged strategic partners in this programming, who can increase and diversify our audiences for the neighborhood, such as Skateport.Skateport draws residents from all over Connecticut, and in particular residents from Bridgeport, to hosted roller skating events held in the Downtown. The events invite attendees to view the city as a vibrant place to enjoy roller skating and the musicality of the sport, combined with other offerings from local vendors. With the ease of access from Metro North and the bus station, people both within and beyond the city come to Downtown Bridgeport to enjoy Skateport events and explore what Bridgeport has to offer. The Skateport team hosted its first event of the season on Saturday, May 21st. Two additional dates planned for 2022: Saturday, July 23rd and Saturday, October 1st.

