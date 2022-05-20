Antique Farmhouse for Sale in Redding: 46 Dayton Road
Stunning ca 1780 antique farmhouse on 5.72 pastoral acres with stone walls, rolling lawn, herb garden, in-ground pool, detached carriage house/garage with guest cottage, and the quintessential county barn with standing seam metal roof to complete this idyllic Redding compound. Feel like you've stepped back in time with wide...
Farm fresh in Darien is BACK starting on Wednesday, June 8th! The Farmers' Market will be held at Goodwives River Shopping Center from 10am to 3pm. Shopping for fresh locally grown fruits and vegetables as well as baked goods and flowers - a few weeks away!. Vendor Information and an...
Ridgefield's Main Street Project is designed to improve the flow of traffic. Work has recently begun to revamp the entrance to the CVS parking lot. This is part of the overall reconstruction at Prospect and Main Streets. To ensure the safety of pedestrians walking near the ongoing work, sidewalk closures...
The Ridgefield Prevention Council has partnered with The Steps of Southington and the liquor stores in Ridgefield to provide Ridgefielders with Liquor Stickers. Liquor stickers are put over your liquor bottles so people under 21 won’t sample the alcohol in your home. Studies show when children are exposed to...
When Lewis Baribault was 16 years old, he dreamed of becoming a motorcycle mechanic. But instead, he was persuaded by his uncle, Philip Baribault Sr., owner of Baribault Jewelers, to become a watch mechanic and Lewis never looked back. Now 50 years later, the Baribault family celebrated his milestone anniversary in the family business at a special event on April 23, 2022 at Rooftop 120 in Glastonbury.
Fairfield, CT - The Town of Fairfield’s Office of Community & Economic Development is pleased to announce the official grand opening of KISSoapery, located at 43 Unquowa Road in Fairfield. The Town of Fairfield Community and Economic Development Director, Mark Barnhart, and Fairfield Chamber of Commerce President, Beverly Balaz, joined owners Nicole and Louis Georgakis in celebrating the grand opening with an official ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, May 20th.
Journey through a magical habitat flittering with beautiful tropical butterflies – and discover how to support butterflies’ vital environmental role – in “Flutter Zone,” a special summer encounter opening Sat., May 28 at The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk. This walk-through exhibit offers guests the chance...
Editor's note: here on HamletHub, we are excited to introduce you to the team at Effectv! For the past few months, we have put a spotlight on local Effectv employees and learned what they love about their community, their job, and working with local small businesses. Meet Rusty Beers, sales...
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Sustainable fashion lovers might want to visit Norwalk's newest thrift store "Thrift," which opened last Saturday. The store, located at 5 River Street, sells vintage, resale and upcycled clothing and household items. "We want to provide our customers with...
How ironic: The building hovering in sight of busy traffic choked I-95 in New Haven, Conn., claims to be the first net-zero hotel in the nation. Opened this month, Hotel Marcel is big news in the energy-sucking hotel world, but there’s lots more to this building than a big hug to our planet: It is an architectural marvel, too.
Have you noticed the colorful sculpture in front of The Aldrich?. Melvin Edwards’ large-scale sculpture Asafokra will be on view as part of The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum’s Main Street Sculpture program until September 5, 2022. The Aldrich has activated its grounds with public sculpture and outdoor installations....
Saturday May 14, 2022 was a bittersweet day for hungry Naugatuck residents. There was a huge food truck festival that drew thousands to the Naugatuck Events Center, but nearby, just across my now beloved Naugatuck River, a longtime city restaurant was shutting it's doors for good. American Pie Pizza at...
Hartford's Bushnell Park was established in 1854 and created around the city's Hog River named because of the foul smells caused by factories dumping industrial waste. Eventually, the Hog River became known as the Park River, which ran through the city. But during Hartford's early industrial growth, the river brought...
As businesses across all industries compete to attract new talent, one Connecticut company is rewarding current employees with a new bonus program. Assisted Living Services, Inc. (ALS) in Cheshire and Westport, Conn. is converting its monthly $5,000 Platinum Caregiver Award for one outstanding employee into a $1,000 award for five employees each month in response to an employee and client survey. The program will culminate in December, 2022 with the selection of one Ultimate $5000 Platinum Caregiver.
SEYMOUR – Dress for a mess!. That’s pretty much the calling card for a new children’s art studio downtown, The Giggling Pig, which held its official grand opening Friday (May 20). With wooden shelves overflowing with jars of glitter, finger paints, sequins, paintbrushes, blank canvasses, construction paper...
Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony for Armstrong Court Phase II. The improvement project at Armstrong Court is about to hit another significant milestone. Greenwich Communities, formerly known as the Greenwich Housing Authority, will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Phase 2 of the Armstrong Court project at Building #6 on Saturday, June 11, at 10:30 am.
In this day and age of music apps and MP3s, there are some that have missed out on the magic of vinyl. Vinyl records give you a sense of classic nostalgia and bring back memories for many. It’s not just the sweet crackle of the analog you hear, it's the feeling like you’re there in the recording studio hearing the music as if you were getting a personal concert from your favorite artist, these records can bring back memories for many. I am so glad I was a part of a generation who grew up collecting and listening to vinyl records and the recent resurgence in popularity has me looking at building back a collection.
Wondering what your budget can get you on the red-hot East End real estate market? We’re here to help, home buyers. In our biweekly column, we spotlight homes for sale in hamlets across the North Fork at various price points. The North Fork is filled with great restaurants, and...
I know it's going to happen one of these days, I'm so close, and they're all around me. I've never seen a black bear out in the wild, but I almost did this morning. I was sitting on my couch at 6:30 AM, when I heard my wife frantically knocking on our slider. "Holy poop! Open the fudging door! There's a fudging bear out here!" I was in my robe, but I walked out barefoot trying to catch a glimpse of the big fella. Nope, it was already gone. It scared the hell out of her, as she was walking our precious 5 pound Chihuahua RayRay when she saw it lumbering nearby.
BRIDGEPORT, CT – Connecticut Humanities, the statewide, nonprofit affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH), awarded the Bridgeport Downtown Special Services District (DSSD) a $22,300 CT Cultural Fund Operating Support Grant (CTCFOSG). The Bridgeport DSSD is using the funding to expand its Colorful Bridgeport creative placemaking programming, initiated in 2019 to build the reputation of the Downtown as a friendly, eclectic business and residential community flourishing at the intersection of commerce, community, and culture(s). The Bridgeport DSSD has engaged strategic partners in this programming, who can increase and diversify our audiences for the neighborhood, such as Skateport.Skateport draws residents from all over Connecticut, and in particular residents from Bridgeport, to hosted roller skating events held in the Downtown. The events invite attendees to view the city as a vibrant place to enjoy roller skating and the musicality of the sport, combined with other offerings from local vendors. With the ease of access from Metro North and the bus station, people both within and beyond the city come to Downtown Bridgeport to enjoy Skateport events and explore what Bridgeport has to offer. The Skateport team hosted its first event of the season on Saturday, May 21st. Two additional dates planned for 2022: Saturday, July 23rd and Saturday, October 1st.
Myrtle M. Meissner of Little River, SC, passed away Wednesday May 18, 2022, in Little River at the age of 76. She was born August 27, 1945, in Peekskill, NY, daughter of the late George and Agnes (Travis) Conklin. She graduated from Peekskill High School and on January 21, 1962, she married Stuart “Butch” Meissner in Peekskill. They had lived in Holmes, NY, Brewster, NY and Wingdale, NY. Stuart passed away on July 18, 2012, and in 2021 Myrtle moved to Little River. Myrtle had been a nurse’s aide at Salem Hills Nursing Home and a bus monitor for special needs children at Red & Tan Transportation. She loved the beach, camping, dancing, and her cats. She was involved with marching bands and a competing drum corps for over 60 years. Her greatest joy was her children. She was extremely proud of them all.
