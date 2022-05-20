Hawarden man jailed for indecent contact

The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men following an investigation that began Monday, May 16. The arrests of 20-year-old Bryce Van Dyken of Hull, and 21-year-old Carter Kooi of Sioux Center were made Saturday morning. The investigation started following a report of an assault that occurred at a...
HAWARDEN—A 21-year-old Hawarden man was arrested Sunday, May 22, on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault resulting in injury or mental illness. The arrest of Kameron Dean Frerichs stemmed from an altercation with a female about 1:05 p.m. that day, according to the Hawarden Police Department. Frerichs allegedly...
SIOUX CENTER—A 25-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested about 7:25 p.m. Sunday, May 22, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, two counts of child endangerment, interference with official acts, providing false identification information, no valid driver’s license, speeding and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance.
SIOUX CENTER—Two rural Sioux Center men were arrested Saturday, May 21, on charges of assault causing bodily injury or mental illness. The arrests of 21-year-old Carter James Kooi and 20-year-old Bryce Michael Van Dyken stemmed from them allegedly assaulting a male from Sully about 12:30 a.m. Saturday, May 14, at their residence at 3110 360th St. about a mile north of Sioux Center, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
(Cherokee, IA) — An off-duty Cherokee police officer has been charged with a serious misdemeanor of leaving the scene of an injury accident. The Iowa State Patrol says 52-year-old Michael McGee of Cherokee was driving a pickup truck in Cherokee, when he allegedly struck a six-year-old female in the crosswalk. The patrol says McGee fled the scene and failed to return after the vehicle and driver had been identified. The girl was taken to Cherokee Regional Medical Center with injuries that include a concussion.
HULL—A 50-year-old Hull man was arrested about 9:20 a.m. Friday, May 20, near Hull on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Ethan Elson Haan stemmed from a report of a suspicious vehicle on the 3200 mile of 330th Street, a Level B road, about a mile southwest of Hull, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
SHELDON—A 38-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 8 a.m. Thursday, May 19, on charges of second-offense domestic abuse assault and domestic abuse assault impeding air/blood flow. The arrest of Juan Sebastian Esquibel stemmed from him allegedly assaulting his wife, according to the Sheldon Police Department. He allegedly struck his...
SHELDON—A 21-year-old Sheldon man was cited Thursday, May 19, on a charge of assault. The citing of Gavin Eric Moser stemmed from him allegedly grabbing another male by his head about 8:40 that day in Main St. 3 movie theater, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
Sheldon, Iowa — A Minnesota couple were arrested after a car reported stolen in that state was spotted at a local motel Tuesday morning. According to Sheldon Police, one of their officers spotted a vehicle that had been reported stolen in Rock County, Minnesota. The vehicle was parked outside the Sheldon Motel, prompting officers from the Sheldon Police Department, O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office, Sioux County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa State Patrol to set up surveillance on the vehicle.
SHELDON—A 33-year-old Sheldon woman was arrested about 10:25 a.m. Thursday, May 19, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence; possession of an open container of alcohol; leaving the scene of an accident — failure to provide aid or information and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance — accident.
SIOUX CENTER—A 20-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested about 12:30 a.m. Saturday, May 21, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence; first-offense possession/purchase of alcohol under age; driving while his license was denied or revoked; and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance. The arrest of...
ALTON—A 39-year-old Alton man was arrested about 1:30 a.m. Sunday, May 22, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Aaron Thomas Krull stemmed from the stop of a 2000 Ford Excursion for erratic driving at the intersection of Fairway Court and Minnesota Street in Alton, according to the Orange City Police Department.
ALTON—A 31-year-old Alton man was cited Sunday, May 22, on charges of failure to maintain control and leaving the scene of an injury accident. The citing of Travis John Wiersma stemmed from him rolling his 2014 Polaris RZR all-terrain vehicle at the intersection of 10th Street and Second Avenue in Alton about 9:30 p.m., according to the Orange City Police Department.
SIOUX CITY -- A woman involved in an assault that preceded a downtown Sioux City shooting was sentenced Monday to probation. District Judge Tod Deck suspended a five-year prison sentence and placed Miracle Walls on probation for two years. Walls, 24, of Sioux City, pleaded guilty in Woodbury County District Court in March to third-degree burglary, which had been reduced from second-degree burglary as part of a plea agreement.
SIOUX CENTER—A 33-year-old Sioux Center man was injured in a farm vehicle accident about 10:05 a.m. Sunday, May 22, on Eagle Avenue, eight miles northwest of Sioux Center. Jesse Andrews was driving a John Deere 7600 farm tractor pulling a wagon loaded with cattle feed when he reported he lost control of the northbound tractor following a mechanical malfunction that caused the tractor to cross the southbound traffic half of the roadway and enter the west ditch, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Northeast Nebraska authorities say one person is in critical condition and another is in serious condition after a crash south of Norfolk on Monday. Around 12:40 p.m., Staton County Sheriff's Office responded to and investigated a single-vehicle rollover accident. SCSO said that the accident happened when the...
ROCK RAPIDS—A 52-year-old rural Canton, SD, man was arrested about 8:30 p.m. Friday, May 20, in Rock Rapids on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Patrick J. Stoner stemmed from a report of a possible intoxicated motorist at Rapid Speedway, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A high-speed chase that spanned multiple counties in northeast Nebraska has ended with an arrest. The pursuit started at approximately 2:15 p.m. in Stanton County before concluding in Norfolk just in front of Northeast Community College on E. Benjamin Ave. Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said a...
