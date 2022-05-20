ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, VA

Serving up Franklin County style barbecue at Buddy's BBQ

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs there a better way to celebrate National Barbecue...

‘Meals on Wheels’ delivers food to struggling southwest Virginia seniors

VINTON, Va. (WFXR) — With food costs continuing to rise, many people on fixed incomes are struggling to eat in southwest Virginia. The Local Office on Aging (LOA) is making sure seniors don’t go hungry through the ‘Meals on Wheels‘ campaign, which delivers food to homebound people ages 60 and older in Alleghany County, Botetourt County, Craig County, Roanoke County, Covington, Roanoke City, and Salem.
VINTON, VA
T-Rex Trail opens Saturday at Explore Park

ROANOKE CO., Va. (WDBJ) - You can hear them, long before you get a glimpse of Explore Park’s newest residents. And when they come into view, the prehistoric creatures quickly capture the imagination. “Sometimes you forget they’re there,” said Parks Administrator Eric Koehler. “And they move, and you suddenly...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
Publisher’s Platform: Please, Roanoke restaurants, whether it is for moral or business reasons, offer hepatitis A vaccinations to your employees. Here is an offer you can’t refuse.

– OPINION – In January of this year the owners of Roanoke’s Famous Anthony’s restaurant filed for bankruptcy for two of their restaurant locations after a hepatitis A outbreak originating from one of their food service workers killed four people, hospitalized 36, sickened 52, with one requiring a liver transplant, and on facing a liver transplant soon. The food service worker who worked at three locations – Grandin Road Extension, Williamson Road and Crystal Spring Avenue – tested positive for the hepatitis a virus and contaminated customers with this human fecal virus.
ROANOKE, VA
Buena Vista food pantry offers a 'Bridge to Hope'

In the first of a two-part series on food insecurity among children in the region, WMRA's Randi B. Hagi visits with a group of people in Buena Vista helping to keep their neighbors fed. Outside an orange brick church building on Magnolia Avenue in Buena Vista, cars fill the small...
BUENA VISTA, VA
Virginia Family Finds Long-Lost Relative Living on Streets

A Virginia family reunites with their long-lost relative after finding him living on the streets. On May 5th, Quinton Cruse, 58, was sitting with his girlfriend by a bridge in downtown Roanoke, Virginia. Since 2009 when his marriage ended, Quinton had either been living on the streets or incarcerated and it had been years since he last saw any of his family. What he didn’t know was that at that moment his estranged sister, niece, and daughter were on their way to Roanoke to find him.
ROANOKE, VA
Mooving on up: Roanoke ice cream business expands across Virginia

A Roanoke business is quietly expanding — opening locations in larger Virginia metro areas while remaining centered in the Star City. Jason and Carolyn Kiser opened the Blue Cow Ice Cream Company five years ago this week at the former HITS ice cream shop along Walnut Avenue near the Roanoke River Greenway. Its success led to thoughts of expansion, and two years later, a second Blue Cow opened in Virginia Beach. Last year, the Kisers opened a third on the fringe of downtown Fredericksburg, and next month, a fourth Blue Cow will open inside a former Starbucks outside Richmond. The company makes all its ice cream in a building along Williamson Road, one big enough to handle any future plans. Blue Cow promises craft ice cream with some unusual flavors, and Kiser says plans are very much in place to continue its growth — perhaps even more this year alone. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:
ROANOKE, VA
Greenleaf Actor Julian Brittano Acquires New Hotel in Virginia

Best known for his role as David on the OWN hit television series Greenleaf, Julian Brittano has always had his hand in business. The actor and entrepreneur has owned a barbershop, a restaurant, and worked in many facets of business. However, when the chance to enter the hospitality and tourism industry, Brittano couldn’t pass up the opportunity.
SOUTH BOSTON, VA
Rooster Walk returns on Thursday

The Rooster Walk Music & Arts Festival in Axton makes its first full return since COVID-19. The event is Thursday through Sunday at Pop’s Farm. Executive Director Johnny Buck tells the Martinsville Bulletin there’s been a number of challenges not the least of which is the departure of co-founder and Chief Operating Officer William Baptist.
AXTON, VA
Danger at Niagara Dam on Roanoke River, warns Appalachian Power

Appalachian Power is warning all boaters to stay clear of Niagara Dam on the Roanoke River in Vinton. Debris brought on by the current heavy rains broke the floating boat barrier that keeps boaters away from the dam. Current weather and river conditions are preventing any safe repair attempts, so boaters should stay clear until repairs have been made. The Tinker Creek Canoe Launch, approximately 2 miles from the dam, is the closest public launch site.
VINTON, VA
Grammy Award Winner Anthony Hamilton Performing at Berglund

Grammy award-winning singer Anthony Hamilton will perform at Berglund Center on July 21, 2022. Berglund Center has partnered with the R&B Vibe 100.1 and 97 7 to present Anthony Hamilton and special guest MC Light Foot, coming to Roanoke July 21!. With over 50 million albums globally and proclaimed a...
ROANOKE, VA
Flooding causes multiple sections of the Greenway in Roanoke to close

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Officials have shut down multiple sections of the Greenway because of flooding from storms that moved through the area. Officials will not able to open up these areas until after the rain stops, water levels recede and debris is cleared, according to a Facebook post on the PLAY Roanoke page.
ROANOKE, VA
Covington man found dead in West Virginia parking lot

GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va. (WFXR) — Authorities are investigating after a Covington man’s body was discovered in West Virginia Saturday morning. According to the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call came in at approximately 7:22 a.m. on Saturday, May 21 about a body in the parking lot of the boat launch at Anthony on the Greenbrier River.
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV

