Family Relationships

Bruce Willis’ Wife Emma Speaks Up About Struggling With Caring For Her Family And How It’s ‘Taken A Toll’

By Mike Reyes
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Earlier this year, Bruce Willis’s family announced that the actor was retiring. Revealing that the Die Hard star was diagnosed with aphasia, friends and family have rallied around Willis to support him in his hour of need. Right at the forefront is wife Emma Hemings Willis, who recently opened up about...

Comments / 3

