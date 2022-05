WHITE LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — White Lake police say they have two people in custody in connection to the murders of two teens found dead Saturday morning at the Cedarbrook Estates mobile home community off of M-59. “The White Lake Township Police discovered two deceased white males, with multiple gunshot wounds, laying near the pond. The deceased were identified as 16-year-old and 19-year-old males from Highland Township. At this time, two suspects are in custody at the Oakland County Jail. The White Lake Township Police Department is continuing to investigate, and is currently seeking prosecution in this matter. Further information will be released once charges are brought,” the White Lake Township Police Department said a press release.

WHITE LAKE CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO