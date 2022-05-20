Four injured in shooting after Hammond High graduation

A young girl has been missing for nine days now, and officials with the Opelousas Police Department continue to ask the public's help in finding her. Opelousas Police Major Mark Guidry says that 16-year-old Alaya Robinson of Opelousas was reported as a runaway on Saturday, May 14. The search has been on since that weekend.

OPELOUSAS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO