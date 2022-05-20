Four injured in shooting after Hammond High graduation

Related
WDSU
New Orleans man indicted in fatal shooting of trumpet player
NEW ORLEANS — The Orleans Parish District Attorney's office announced an indictment in connection with a murder of a New Orleans educator and musician. Brian Murray was shot and killed on Henley Street in New Orleans in January. District Attorney Jason Williams announced that Edmond Ramee was indicted on...
wbrz.com
Third suspect arrested in Donaldsonville shooting
DONALDSONVILLE - Deputies have arrested three men tied to a shooting that happened in Ascension Parish back in April. Authorities responded to reported gunfire April 16 on St. Vincent Street in Donaldsonville. On the scene was a man with gunshot wounds to both legs. He was taken a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Suspects fled in vehicle after front porch shooting in Breaux Bridge
Breaux Bridge Police are looking for the suspects who they say are involved in a shooting outside of a home while one person was sitting on the porch.
New Iberia man sentenced in bus driver beating
A man facing charges in a murder case was sentenced Monday to five years in prison after pleading guilty to beating a bus driver in another incident. Travis Layne Jr., who was indicted earlier this month in the August 2019 slaying of Garon Lewis, pleaded guilty in December to three charges related to a February 2021 beating of a school bus driver.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shooting Involving Teens in Parked Car Leaves 1 Dead & 1 Arrested
A tragedy happening in Lafayette Sunday afternoon as a 16-year-old girl is now dead from a gunshot wound to the chest and a 14-year-old boy is the person accused of shooting her.
cenlanow.com
Deputies investigate deadly Sunday night shooting in Gardere area
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge authorities are investigating a deadly shooting that claimed one person’s life Sunday night. The incident is believed to have occurred shortly before 8:45 p.m. According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), the fatal shot was fired at an...
Parents cited for fighting at elementary school awards ceremony in Louisiana
Three parents of students at J.W. Faulk Elementary School were cited by police Monday morning for fighting at an awards ceremony at the school.
2 Louisiana Men Arrested for Allegedly Operating a Vessel While Intoxicated
2 Louisiana Men Arrested for Allegedly Operating a Vessel While Intoxicated. On May 24, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported that on May 21, two men were arrested for allegedly operating or driving a vessel while intoxicated (DWI) in the parishes of St. Mary and St. Martin in Louisiana.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NOPD investigates a fatal shooting in the 7th Ward
the New Orleans Police Department are investigating the fatal shooting of a 39-year-old male. The offense occurred at the intersection of Saint Anthony and Urquhart Street.
Search Continues for Runaway Opelousas Teenage Girl
A young girl has been missing for nine days now, and officials with the Opelousas Police Department continue to ask the public's help in finding her. Opelousas Police Major Mark Guidry says that 16-year-old Alaya Robinson of Opelousas was reported as a runaway on Saturday, May 14. The search has been on since that weekend.
fox8live.com
Man killed at Lower 9th Ward gas station identified by Orleans coroner
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The man killed when four people were shot Friday night at a St. Claude Avenue gas station was identified Monday (May 23) by the Orleans Parish Coroner’s office. The victim was 42-year-old Jermaine Hulbert, the office said. According to New Orleans police, Hulbert was gunned...
fox8live.com
Wrong-way driver arrested after Baton Rouge chase possibly connected to New Orleans homicide
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man possibly connected to a homicide in the New Orleans area led police on a dangerous chase through Baton Rouge on Tuesday, May 24, before being apprehended. At one point, the suspect was driving in the wrong direction down Airline Highway. Louisiana State Police...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
brproud.com
Detectives: Victim of Old Hermitage Pkwy. shooting was gunned down by his girlfriend’s ex
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), the suspect tied to the Sunday night shooting death of a man on Old Hermitage Parkway has been apprehended. The victim, 19-year-old Darrell Simmons III, was found dead at an apartment complex on...
THE INVESTIGATORS: Louisiana School for the Deaf investigating after student’s face left scratched, bruised
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A mother is demanding answers after her deaf son’s face was bruised and scratched while he was at school last week. No one knows when it happened but leaders with the Louisiana School for the Deaf are looking into the matter. An image shared...
Carjacking victim gets own gun, gets car back
New Orleans Police say the victim of a carjacking in Algiers turned the tables on his attacker. An initial police report explains that a 27-year-old man was walking to his car at 1:20pm on Monday in the 400 block Whitney Avenue.
City Officials in Opelousas Hosted a Prayer Walk to Stop the Violence
Recent violence in Opelousas brought a reaction from city council members Tuesday, in the form of a community prayer walk. Council members say they organized the event at the St. Landry Parish Courthouse in response to shooting and assault crimes in the past three months.
uptownmessenger.com
15-year-old arrested for armed robbery in Freret neighborhood
On May 16, NOPD Second District officers arrested a 15-year-old boy for two counts of armed robbery and two counts of use of a firearm in a robbery. The arrest was made in the investigation of an incident on May 15 in the 4300 block of Willow Street. In that...
Videos Show House Being Moved Illegally Through Cane Fields
If you thought the story about the two men illegally moving the house in south Louisiana was crazy, just wait until you see videos that led up to their arrest.
"Safe Haven Initiative" Lafayette Summer Program to combat teen gun violence.
With Summer break just days away, Lafayette City Leaders are out with a new initiative to keep children safe. Safe Haven Initiative starts June 4th and lasts until the last week of July. It comes in response to recent gun violence involving teens in the city.
Two arrested in Lafourche Parish drug bust
A Lafourche Parish investigation ended in a drug bust that saw two people arrested, officials say.
KATC News
30K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.https://katc.com/
Comments / 0