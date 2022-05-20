ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Child Crisis Arizona HQ building planned in Mesa

Child Crisis Arizona is building a new headquarters campus south of Brown Road on the west side of Country Club Drive in Mesa.

Preliminary design for the building on 2.3 acres recently was discussed by the Mesa Design Review Board.

A new two-story, 37,958-square-foot office building with an interior courtyard is planned. All parking is covered and includes solar-collection canopies, Staff Planner Jennifer Merrill said at the board’s May 10 meeting.

“The vehicular and pedestrian access is from Rio Salado Parkway, Country Club Drive and Ninth Street,” she said.

The material board includes stucco, steel canopies and perforated metal art panels.

“They have a lot of bright colors that I think are reflective of the use of the building,” Merrill said.

Chris Woosley of Architectural Resource Team is the applicant; Safe Kids Strong Families LLC is the owner.

Construction is to begin in December 2022 on a courtyard-centered building providing administrative offices for Child Crisis Arizona and will also be a drop-in office for partner community support organizations, according to a written project narrative from Architectural Resource Team.

“The building will also include training and multipurpose rooms that can be utilized for program delivery and meetings. A separate entrance to the building will provide counseling support and wellness center. Child Crisis Arizona headquarters will also house their donation and volunteer center with a prep kitchen used for preparing meals for staff and volunteers at this location and other Child Crisis Arizona locations,” it states.

The all-volunteer Mesa Design Review Board is unique in that its composition is set by the zoning ordinance to include two architects; two from other design professions such as landscape architecture, engineering, urban planning, interior design or other design-related background; one contractor or developer; and two residents, according to the city’s website.

