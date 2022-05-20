12 hammocks that will turn your backyard into a cozy oasis

Swing the summer away in these comfortable hammocks. Eagles Nest Outfitters / SUNCREAT / Patio Weather / MOSFiATA

The increase in sunshine brightens moods and makes the day more enjoyable, though you might be on the hunt for more comfortable ways to make the most of the longer daylight. Outdoor furniture or patio seating may be a fit for your home, but if you’re lacking on space or looking for a breezy alternative, try a backyard hammock.

Hammocks are easy to care for—hang them and then enjoy—and tend to only take up a small footprint; some don’t need any ground space at all! We’ve rounded up 12 of the comfiest and coziest hammocks to soak up the nice weather in.

1. DoubleNest Giving Back Print Hammock

Pack up this hammock for your next outdoor adventure. Eagle's Nest Outfitters / Reviewed

Hammocks from Eagle’s Nest Outfitters are quite popular among avid hikers and outdoor lovers but you don’t have to be out in the wild to enjoy these tried-and-true cozy loungers. This hammock is large enough for two people and is made from a FreeWave taffeta fabric that’s cool, breathable, and lightweight—perfect for hot days.

The hammock is also portable and easy to pack up for your next adventure. The hammock comes in a variety of prints, including some that are inspired by nonprofits with eco-driven missions. Your purchase supports caring for the Earth as well as adding beauty to your space. When not in use, the hammock easily folds up and fits in a small bag for carrying or storing.

Get the DoubleNest Giving Back Print Hammock from Eagle’s Nest Outfitters for $85

2. Parks Project Shroom Hammock

Easily fold this two-person hammock into a small bag for storage. Parks Project / Reviewed

This whimsical hammock will instantly brighten your backyard with cheer. The mushroom-themed hammock is made by Parks Project, a company dedicated to preserving parklands and leaving the earth better than we found it.

Made of 100 percent polyester, the Shroom Hammock fits up to two people and folds down into a small bag for easy storage. If you have trees in your yard, you can set it up between them to always have a cozy spot to hang out.

Get the Parks Project Shroom Hammock from Zappos for $85

3. Kootek Camping Hammock

You can't go wrong with an affordable hammock. Kootek / Reviewed

When it comes to affordable hammocks, you can’t go wrong with the Kootek Camping. The hammock is lightweight and its large size accommodates one or two people. The packable hammock is great for anyone on-the-go—toss it in your hiking backpack or in the trunk of your car. The low price makes it a great option for anyone new to hammocks.

Get the Kootek Camping Hammock from Amazon for $22

4. Cotton Rope Hammock

Go for a rustic look. Yellow Leaf Hammocks / Reviewed

This rustic-inspired hammock is woven from 100 percent natural cotton for a cozy and soft feel. The hammock is soft to the touch, meaning it won’t scratch against your skin even if you’re sunbathing or fresh out of the pool. Each hammock is hand-woven, so no two are the same and the cotton yarn’s design is unique. The design by Yellow Leaf Hammocks is designed to not flip over, which allows you to lounge without worry, either alone or with someone else.

Get the Cotton Rope Hammock from Yellow Leaf Hammocks for $199

5. Pnaeut Double Hammock

Two people can relax on this hammock. Pnaeut / Reviewed

This hammock with stand is durable enough to hold up to two people. The stand is made of steel and the hammock, which touts a statement-making, timeless striped design, has a 450-pound weight capacity. An added bonus is that the hammock comes with a nylon carrying bag in case you’d like to travel with it or store it in the off-season.

Get the Pnauet Double Hammock from Amazon for $89

6. Suncreat XL Double Hammock

This hammock can hold up to 475 pounds. Suncreat / Reviewed

If you’re looking for a larger hammock with a stand, this 55-inch option is a great candidate. It can hold up to 475 pounds, which is great for families. The layered polyester fabric won’t fade in the sun and one end of the hammock has a long pillow for resting your head upon—great for napping or reading outside.

Both ends of the hammock that attach to the metal stand have a wooden slat that keeps the hammock from flipping, providing safety and comfort. The hammock comes with a metal stand that is easy to set up and won’t take up much lawn or deck space.

Get the Suncreat 55-inch XL Double Hammock from Amazon for $160

7. Quilted Sunbrella Hammock

This hammock would work well in an area that's damp or humid. L.L. Bean / Reviewed

The Sunbrella hammock from L.L. Bean is quilted for cushioned comfort and made for outdoor use. Sunbrella fabric is made to be fade-proof and mildew-resistant, which is great if you live in an area that is wet and humid.

The ends of the hammock have wooden batting to keep the hammock upright and prevent it from bunching up, so you can enjoy a nap or lounge session comfortably. While the hammock is striped, the reverse side is a solid color and L.L. Bean claims to use the “strongest grommets in the industry” for peace of mind when hanging out.

Get the Quilted Sunbrella Hammock from L.L. Bean for $379

8. Patio Watcher Quick-Dry Hammock

This hammock won't stay wet for long with its quick-drying fabric. Patio Watcher / Reviewed

This 14-foot hammock can comfortably hold up to 450 pounds and can be used both indoors and outdoors alike. The hammock is made with a Textilene fabric that has a vinyl coating that is quick-drying and easy to care for. In addition to being carefree, the hammock is built to stay right-side-up and the fabric is quite breathable which will keep you cool on even the hottest days. This hammock is best suited for a sturdy hammock stand , though you’ll need to purchase one separately.

Get the Patio Watcher Quick-dry Hammock from Amazon for $75

9. Saratoga Hammock

This yellow and white hammock has all the frills. Anthropologie / Reviewed

The Saratoga Hammock from Anthropologie has tassels, fringe, and woven elements that are chic and cozy at the same time. The hammock is made from cotton and has a high-performance finish to make it last throughout the summer and seasonal elements. You can dress the hammock up with throw pillows and blankets if you’d like, or leave it as is to show off the yellow stripes.

Get the Saratoga Hammock from Anthropologie for $128

10. Mosfiata Portable Hammock

Opt for a colorful, classic look. Mosfiata / Reviewed

This classic, striped hammock from Mosfiata has a weight capacity of 550 pounds and can be hung from trees or a supportive metal hammock stand. Each woven end of the hammock has a metal ring for reinforcement, and the ends of the hammock have a wooden board to prevent the hammock from flipping over. Plus, the hammock’s canvas fabric is water-resistant and claims to have no odor, pilling, or fading.

Get the Mosfiata Portable Hammock from Amazon for $42

11. Suncreat Double Outdoor Hammock with Polyester Padding

The polyester padding on this hammock provides extra comfort. Suncreat / Reviewed

Like others on this list, this hammock hangs from a metal stand. However, instead of being only a single sheet of fabric this item has additional polyester padding that provides extra comfort. The hammock can be used with or without the padding, which makes cleaning it easier and allows the padding to serve other functions like as a blanket for a picnic or drive-in movie this summer. The padding cover comes in 10 different patterns and colors for you to select from.

Get the Suncreat Double Outdoor Hammock with Polyester Padding from Amazon for $160

12. La Siesta Brisa Hammock

Mirror the sky with this blue hammock. La Siesta / Reviewed

The La Siesta Brisa Hammock from REI Co-op is great for traveling in nature or hanging in your own backyard. The hammock will last through any season due to its weather-proof fabric that is mold, mildew and UV ray-resistant. With a multi-cord design and reinforced edges, the hammock remains comfortable even as you adjust and it can support up to 355 pounds. Perhaps the best feature is that the hammock is machine-washable.

Get the La Siesta Brisa Hammock from REI Co-op for $90

