You can get Hulu for just $1 a month for National Streaming Day—watch 'Candy' and 'The Kardashians'

Hulu is just $1 a month right now in celebration of National Streaming Day. Hulu

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

If you've been thinking about signing up for Hulu , now's the time—for National Streaming Day, the network is offering a major discount on its ad-supported tier: Three months of Hulu for just $1 per month. These savings don't last for long though, so act fast if you're interested.

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

Through Friday, May 27 , you can sign up for three months of Hulu for just $1 per month . The ad-supported plan usually costs $6.99 per month, so you'll save $5.99 each month for a total savings of $17.97, or 85% of the three-month cost.

You can stream critical favorites like 'Only Murders in the Building' and 'Conversations with Friends' on Hulu. Hulu

Hulu is home to a number of popular original new series, including The Kardashians , Only Murders in the Building, Conversations with Friends and Candy. You can also stream popular network favorites on the platform, including What We Do in the Shadows, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, This Is Us and Grey's Anatomy.

If you're a fan of Hulu's programming but still want more, consider signing up for the Disney+ bundle , which combines Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ for just $13.99 per month, or a savings of $7.98 per month for all three networks.

This current Hulu promotion is one of the best deals we've seen from the provider since Black Friday 2021. Act fast if you want to take advantage of this low rate—we don't expect to see another blockbuster deal like this until November 2022.

There’s more where this deal came from . Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep deals coming every Sunday through Friday.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: You can get Hulu for just $1 a month for National Streaming Day—watch 'Candy' and 'The Kardashians'