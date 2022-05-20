ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

You can get Hulu for just $1 a month for National Streaming Day—watch 'Candy' and 'The Kardashians'

By Kate Tully Ellsworth, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wVE93_0fkvOFci00
Hulu is just $1 a month right now in celebration of National Streaming Day. Hulu

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

If you've been thinking about signing up for Hulu , now's the time—for National Streaming Day, the network is offering a major discount on its ad-supported tier: Three months of Hulu for just $1 per month. These savings don't last for long though, so act fast if you're interested.

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

Through Friday, May 27 , you can sign up for three months of Hulu for just $1 per month . The ad-supported plan usually costs $6.99 per month, so you'll save $5.99 each month for a total savings of $17.97, or 85% of the three-month cost.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oF6Zg_0fkvOFci00
You can stream critical favorites like 'Only Murders in the Building' and 'Conversations with Friends' on Hulu. Hulu

Hulu is home to a number of popular original new series, including The Kardashians , Only Murders in the Building, Conversations with Friends and Candy. You can also stream popular network favorites on the platform, including What We Do in the Shadows, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, This Is Us and Grey's Anatomy.

If you're a fan of Hulu's programming but still want more, consider signing up for the Disney+ bundle , which combines Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ for just $13.99 per month, or a savings of $7.98 per month for all three networks.

This current Hulu promotion is one of the best deals we've seen from the provider since Black Friday 2021. Act fast if you want to take advantage of this low rate—we don't expect to see another blockbuster deal like this until November 2022.

Sign up for Hulu for $1 per month for three months .

There’s more where this deal came from . Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep deals coming every Sunday through Friday.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: You can get Hulu for just $1 a month for National Streaming Day—watch 'Candy' and 'The Kardashians'

Comments / 0

Related
GamesRadar

This Hulu deal slashes your subscription to $1 a month

Hulu deals are currently dropping the subscription price down to just $1 per month for the first three months - a fair shake less than the normal $6.99p/m price. Tying in with 'National Streaming Day' (no, we didn't realise that was a thing either), the week-long promotion runs until May 27 and saves you a tidy $17.97 on the sticker price overall. However, it's only available for new and eligible returning subscribers, so don't get your hopes up if you already have an active Hulu membership. For context, 'eligible returning subscribers' means anyone who cancelled one or more months ago.
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

Netflix is about to try something that will make your streaming experience so different

The signs that a massive shift is underway at the world’s biggest streaming service continue to mount. A looming Netflix password-sharing crackdown, the launch of an ad-supported tier, price increases, and fan-favorite shows canceled right and left — it’s led to something of a backlash from not only Netflix subscribers. But also the media and analysts who’ve breathlessly sung the company’s praises for years. And that’s not all.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Netflix Users Threatening to Cancel Subscription Over Streaming Giant’s Plan to Introduce Ads

Netflix has faced a lot of backlash in recent months. But now, the iconic streaming platform has come into intense heat as many subscribers are threatening to cancel their subscriptions. During the first quarter, Netflix took a major hit when it reported the loss of 200,000 subscribers. Afterward, the company faced a massive lawsuit from company shareholders. Now, with the platform already in hot water, Netflix is sure to lose even more users to rivals. This week, Netflix has officially unveiled plans to incorporate ads within its makeup.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Philadelphia#Rec#Hulu Recommendations#Reviewed#Grey S Anatomy#Espn
ClutchPoints

New to Netflix this Month (May 2022)

May is here, and we’re going to look at the shows and films that are new to Netflix this Month of May 2022. There are so many new shows coming to Netflix this month of May 2022, and it’s as if the subscription-based streaming platform is trying to get back its lost subscribers. Here in this article, we take a look at the new shows coming to Netflix this month, which is quite a lot and a meaty launch month compared to April. So, without further ado, here we go.
ENTERTAINMENT
GAMINGbible

Netflix Has Cancelled Yet Another Fan-Favourite Show

You have to admire Netflix's business model. It is, as far as I'm aware, the first streaming service out there that has tried getting people invested in shows, cancelling those shows, and then raising the cost of a subscription. Clearly, this is starting to catch up with the company somewhat....
TV SERIES
WDW News Today

Guest Arrested at Magic Kingdom Reportedly Caught Stealing from Guest Strollers, Disney CEO Bob Chapek Doubles Down on Park Passes, Insiders Say There Are Many Replacement Candidates for Bob Chapek, and More: Daily Recap (5/11/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, May 11, 2022.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TVGuide.com

3 Canceled Shows That Deserve to be Saved

It's that dreaded time of year when broadcast networks make room on their schedules for new fall TV shows by cancelling some old ones, but this year's Upfronts season has been particularly brutal. The ax has fallen on 17 shows so far, with one showrunner referring to the cancellation spree as the Red Wedding. Among the fallen are fan-favorites series like Magnum P.I. and Good Sam on CBS, Batwoman and Roswell, New Mexico on The CW, and The Endgame on NBC.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Instagram
ComicBook

Disney World Closes Controversial Attraction

Disney World is ending one of its newest attractions, less than a year after it opened. Disney World has removed all show times for KiteTails from their website after May 26th. According to BlogMickey, the kites found in KiteTails won't be entirely going away – they will still be used in "unscheduled performances" with the kites being pulled along Discovery River Lagoon in Disney's Animal Kingdom. However, the ground performers won't be utilized anymore, making the kites more of a spontaneous feature similar to some of the wandering characters and performances found throughout the various parks.
TRAVEL
CNET

Netflix Has 8 Hidden Settings You've Probably Never Tried

Netflix is one of the world's top streaming services, and it seems to have something for everyone, from TV shows to movies and original series (like Stranger Things and Ozark). Whether you're a Netflix power user or a streaming service newbie, you probably don't know all its secrets. There's a way to clear your "Continue Watching" row and have fun with mobile gaming, but you can tap into some hidden tricks, too.
TV SHOWS
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Cinemablend

CBS Boss Addresses Why Magnum P.I. Was Cancelled

Of all the shows to get the ax this year, Magnum P.I.'s cancellation at CBS was definitely one of the most surprising. The reboot had run for four seasons when the network cancelled it and, considering that its ratings appeared solid, many questioned the network's decision. Now, we have a bit of clarity in that regard, courtesy of CBS Entertainment president, Kelly Kahl.
TV SERIES
Variety

Johnny Depp to Return as Jack Sparrow? ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Producer Says ‘Not at This Point’

Click here to read the full article. “Pirates of the Caribbean” producer Jerry Bruckheimer reminded fans in a recent interview with The Sunday Times that the future of his Disney mega-franchise does not currently include Johnny Depp. The actor appeared as Jack Sparrow in all five “Pirates of the Caribbean,” earning an Oscar nomination for “Curse of the Black Pearl.” The most recent “Pirates” movie, “Dead Men Tell No Tales,” was released in 2017. Bruckheimer said two “Pirates” scripts are currently in development, but neither include Depp’s former franchise mainstay. “Yes. We’re talking to Margot Robbie. We are developing two Pirates...
MOVIES
BGR.com

The #1 Netflix show in the world right now should come as no surprise

The long-awaited final episodes of Netflix’s crime drama Ozark, which debuted on the streamer a few weeks ago now, definitely produced one of the most divisive TV endings in recent memory. I was pretty unimpressed with the show’s ending (*spoilers ahead*, so stop right here if you’re not caught up) which sees the Byrdes pretty much get away with everything. Oh, and Ruth Langmore dies, gunned down by Camila Navarro, the sister of cartel leader Omar Navarro.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'This Is Us' Star Ditching NBC for ABC

One of the stars of This Is Us is on the move to a new network in advance of the show's series finale. Deadline reported in March that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on the NBC series, will headline a comedy pilot for ABC. His new show is set to be titled The Son In Law.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

This action-packed Netflix thriller has some viewers on the edge of their seats

Netflix’s Top 10 movies list inside the app can seem a little strange, at times. Often, there doesn’t seem to be much of a rhyme or reason to the way random movies seem to rocket up the streamer’s list. Like how titles as odd as 2019’s Rambo: Last Blood and 2005’s War of the Worlds are in the top three today. Recent days have also seen another somewhat random title, the 2018 movie How It Ends, climb the list as well.
TV & VIDEOS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

481K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy